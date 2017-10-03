Grant Park bashes Wilmington

<strong>Herscher 6, Hoopeston 0</strong>

Jack Holohan made four saves for a shutout against Hoopeston.

Scoring twice was Jake Allen, while Dougie Schultz, Dalton Woods, Logan Lunsford and Trey Pritchard also recorded goals. Brandon Sommer finished with three assists for the Tigers (14-9).

<strong>Crete-Monee 1, Beecher 0</strong>

Beecher's Eddie Fernandez made three saves in a close loss to Crete-Monee.

<strong>Grant Park 11, Wilmington 0</strong>

Austin Jacobson recorded a hat trick and Jacob Jarski and Hayden Lehnert had two goals apiece in Grant Park's double-digit victory.

Also scoring for the Dragons were Jon Goldenstern, Logan Weissgerber, Weston Lusinski and Levi Strong.

<strong>Reed-Custer 6, Central 1</strong>

Christian Williams netted two goals and had two assists for Reed-Custer. Jackson Crater had a goal and an assist.

Austin Termain, Gabe Nagel and Micah Dubbert also scored a goal each.