Kankakee blanks Rich South in conference action

RICHTON PARK -- Arrive, dominate, win, leave.

Kankakee (3-3) followed that exact blueprint, dominating in the trenches and it led to the Kays putting a 52-0 shellacking on Rich South (0-6) Friday night.

"We've emphasized starting fast and starting strong, and that's what we did," Kankakee coach Omar Grant said. "We've had games where we start out kind of slow, but we made sure to come out of the gates full steam. Feels like we got back on track with this one."

<strong>Backfield Dominance</strong>

Dezuan Turner-Owens and Lavale Hill have been the Kays' main offense this season. And the senior duo was at it again.

Turner-Owens took the opening play 59 yards to the house. He called his own number again on the next possession and found pay dirt from 13 yards out. before a missed kick, 13-0.

"It's a little funny actually," Grant said. "Normally it's Hill who is doing a lot of things offensively. But it was (Dezuan) Turner-Owens who got it going for us. It was great to see him start the game and stay as consist as he was."

Then It was Hill's turn to join the fun late in the first quarter. The senior back scored from three yards out and scored again just before halftime from 11 yards out in the first and just like that, it was 27-0.

"I think seeing (Dezuan) Turner-Owens doing what he did only made Hill want to work harder, which created great competition," Grant said. "Hill is a special player. He's the leader of this team and I think our guys feed off him emotionally."

But both guys had more scoring to do in the second half.

Hill blocked the punt and returned it 29 yards for touchdown while Turner-Owens got his third rushing touchdown in the form of a 34 yard scamper up the left sideline.

"Those two guys do a great job of keeping our offensive line positive," Grant said." "We've also talked about our offensive line getting a push, driving and holding their blocks and they did a really good job with that."

<strong>Defensive Lockdown</strong>

Shutouts typically don't happen without solid defensive play.

And once the Kays began to smell the shutout in the distance, they turned the pressure on the Stars.

In total, they forced four turnover on downs, two fumbles, an interception by Dushaun Franklin and a stripped ball courtesy of Maurice Corbett.

"We still have a ways to go, but we're getting better and we're beginning to play from whistle to whistle," Grant said. "They did a great job of flying around and keeping hats around the football. We've talked about raking and stripping the ball, and Maurice made a great play getting that ball out."

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Kankakee will attempt back-to-back wins on Friday at home against Bloom.

"Everything starts with a good week of practice," Grant said. "We've been telling our guys that Friday games are won between Saturday and Thursday practices. We can't be lackadaisical, we have to remain focused and in tempo. Otherwise Friday won't be in our favor."

Rich South 0-0-0-0

Kankakee 20-7-12-13

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

K - Turner-Owens, 59 run (Kick)

K - Turner-Owens, 13 run (Kick no good)

K - Hill, 3 run (Kick)

Second Quarter

K - Hill, 11 run (Kick)

Third Quarter

K - Hill, 31 return (Kick no good)

K - Turner-Owens, 34 run (Kick no good)

Fourth Quarter

K - Clark, 19 run (Kick)

K - Covington, 12 run (Knee)