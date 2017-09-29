Schroder gets 1st in 200-yard IM

Megan Schroder took first place in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:24.61. She also took the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:46.21.

Schroeder was also part of the first place team in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Lexi Fischer, Colleen Bassett and Connie Vi with a time of 1:51.05.

Vi was first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.22.

Bassett took the 100 backstroke, clocking a time of 1:13.70

Second place winners included the 200-yard medley relay team of Vi, Amanda Hinderliter, Giorgia Kolokythas, Lizzy Elliott with a time of 2:15.70 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Schroeder, Hinderliter, Fischer and Bassett with a time of 4:18.67.

Elizabeth Noble took second in diving with a score of 186.75.

Third place finishers included Bassett in the 100-yard butterfly with a time 1:14.25, Hinderliter in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.49), Elliott in the 500-yard freestyle (6:25.48), Emery in the 100-yard backstroke (1:17.66) and Kolokythas in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.75).