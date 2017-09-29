Dwight pushes Watseka to the brink in three-set roller-coaster

WATSEKA -- It almost looked as though Watseka and Dwight swapped jerseys in between sets on Thursday night because of how different each team looked in the second set.

Although Watseka ultimately won the conference match-up in three sets (25-8, 11-25, 25-16), they took a circuitous route there.

Watseka came out firing on all cylinders, with Kennedy Bauer launching rockets over the net and the Warriors looking calm, cool and collected.

Meanwhile, Dwight was confused and struggled to connect on passing or communicate with each other. The Warriors made quick work and dispatched the Trojans 25-8.

When the teams switched sides of the court, you never would have guessed Watseka had just won the first set by 17 points.

"(It was) night and day," Watseka head coach Krista Pufahl said.

The Warriors, who had looked so confident in the first set, were suddenly hesitating and didn't look as collected as they were in the first set. Meanwhile, everything Dwight struggled with in the first set they had corrected in the second. It was, quite literally, like watching two different teams.

"(In the first set) we needed to wake up a little bit, and the second game we woke up. Our serving was a little bit more aggressive, so that helped us out," Dwight coach Coreen Perschnick said.

Dwight took the second set decidedly and capped the win off with a 12-0 run with Hayley Schlabowske at the service line; Schlabowske finished the match with four aces in her team's comeback win 25-11.

Needless to say, going into the third set, Pufahl was not happy with her team's performance, and neither was her team.

"I think we just laid back a little bit after the first set since we beat them 25-8, but we weren't just focused as we should be," Pufahl said. "We needed to wake up; we needed to get back in the game because we shouldn't go 25-8 and then lose 25-11."

To the third set they went, and both teams seemed to have found some equilibrium with how they'd played in the first and second sets. For the first half, the teams played point-for-point, neither willing to go down without a fight.

"There was no way that Dwight was just going to lie down and give it to us," Pufahl said. "They never had, and they never will. ... They were not going to come back and give us the game."

After getting pulled midway through the second set, Bauer came back with a vengeance in the third set and was ultimately a difference maker for a Watseka team that desperately needed a push. Bauer finished the match with 14 kills to lead the Warriors, and half of those came in the third set alone.

Also pulling their weight in the third set were players such as Emily Bunting and Mallory Drake; Bunting and Drake finished with four kills apiece. Bunting added 17 assists, and Drake led the team in aces (two) and digs (eight).

Schlabowske led the Trojans with 12 digs, six kills and four aces. Leah Flynn had seven kills and five digs, and Karah Colebank tallied 10 assists and four kills. Kayla Kodat also had 12 digs.