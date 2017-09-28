Game of the Week: Watseka vs. Momence

<strong>GAME OF THE WEEK</strong>

<strong>Watseka (5-0) vs. Momence (2-3)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Watseka on offense:</strong> The Warriors are off to their best start since 2012, and a win would make the program 6-0 for the first time since 1994. (That team started 8-0). They are doing a lot of their damage on the offensive side of the ball with a varied offensive attack. Quarterback Brendan Fletcher really is making the Warriors go both with his arm and his feet. Justin McTaggart also has evolved into a consistent threat running the football, which is something the Warriors lacked last season. Fletcher and McTaggart have combined for 19 rushing touchdowns this season. If the Warriors go to the air, they typically look to Blake Castonguay, but other Warriors have proven they can make plays, too.

<strong>Momence on defense:</strong> The playoff situation for Momence has become rather dire. Momence must win three of its last four contests, including getting at least one win against one of the Sangamon Valley Conference frontrunners (Watseka and Central). If that's going to get done, Momence must show improvement on the defensive side of the football. Teams often are forced to pay extra attention to dynamic defensive end Jason Bargy, and while he still has managed six tackles for loss, other teammates don't seem to be benefiting from the extra attention paid to try to block Bargy. Brody Gonzalez and Jalen Williams are the only Momence players with more than 20 tackles on the season.

<strong>Momence on offense:</strong> Momence isn't having much problem putting points on the board but would do even better by taking care of the football. Turnovers have been an issue. But when Momence's offense clicks, it is a sight to behold, particularly through the air. Despite missing the first game of the season, Kobey Mazur already has fired 15 touchdown passes using a multitude of weapons, and Lamar Lillard leads the area in both receptions (25) and receiving touchdowns (8). Most opponents have decided to try to put the clamps on Bargy and the running game, but if both factors break loose on the same night, look out for Momence.

<strong>Watseka on defense:</strong> The Warriors clearly are employing a defense that relies on the sum of its parts working together to form a solid unit. Drew Hagen leads the team in tackles, but not by much, as Watseka has nine different players with at least 10 tackles to date and 12 players who have recorded at least a portion of a tackle for loss. With that kind of distribution, it is easy to see why opposing teams are having such trouble figuring out a way to advance the football very much. They also have been extremely opportunistic with 10 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries to date.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Watseka 28, Momence 22

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-4) at Normal Community (5-0)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Bradley-Bourbonnais: QB/RB Morion Burtis, RB Jimmy Bynum; Normal Community: QB Jaylen Bodie; RB Varshaun Dixon

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Boilermakers traded out Urbana for Normal Community in their crossover deal with the Big Twelve, and while it significantly beefs up an already beefy schedule, it certainly won't help in the Boilermakers' quest to climb back into the playoff picture. The Ironmen are ranked No. 4 in the Class 7A poll, and no opponent has been within 24 points of them this season. The Boilermakers fought valiantly against a talented Bolingbrook team but faded late and will need another huge effort carried through four quarters to even be in this contest at the end.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Normal Community

<strong>Kankakee (2-3) at Rich South (0-5)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Kankakee: RB Lavale Hill, QB Dezuan Turner.

<strong>Preview:</strong> Kankakee also faces an uphill climb in its quest to make another playoff field, but the Kays should be in fine shape to get back to the .500 mark this week against the Stars. Rich South has been the doormat of the Southland Conference for several years, and this year appears to be no different. Rich South only has scored more than six points in one game this season, a 47-20 loss to Moline, and is giving up more than 50 points per game. This should be an excellent chance for Kankakee to get its running game going full throttle.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Kankakee

<strong>Aurora Christian (3-2) at Bishop McNamara (2-3)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Aurora Christian: QB Drew Clippard, WR Devan Cross; Bishop McNamara: RB Trenton Harrison, WR/LB Colton Smith.

<strong>Preview:</strong> Yet another local team in great need of a win in order to right their prospective playoff ship. Bishop McNamara has a number of tricky games during the remainder of the season, and getting a win over Aurora Christian would be a huge assist in that process. It will be easier said than done with Clippard in the fold for Aurora Christian. He has posted huge numbers thus far this season, including a seven passing-touchdown performance in the season opener against Aurora Central Catholic. McNamara has played much better as of late, including pushing a Marmion team that just toppled Montini into overtime before falling.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Aurora Christian

<strong>Central (3-2) at Hoopeston (1-4)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Central: RB Kollin Krumwiede, WR Canyon Burrow; Hoopeston: QB Gavin Gard

<strong>Preview:</strong> After managing to survive the first two weeks of the season against state-ranked opponents, the Comets have caught a bit of a roll, winning three straight. They look well positioned to make it four as they travel to Hoopeston. The Cornjerkers have improved a bit during recent seasons but likely not enough to make this an especially competitive contest. Central might have another week during which they can depress the accelerator a bit early.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Central

<strong>Plano (1-4) at Coal City (4-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Plano: LB Jesus Herrera, LB Bryson Schmidt; Coal City: QB Payton Hutchings, RB Connor Skubic.

<strong>Preview:</strong> Things have taken a turn for the worse for the Reapers this season as the team is usually in the mix for an Interstate Eight crown. Defensively, Plano has been satisfactory, but the offensive attack has been bleak. Plano barely managed to crack 100 yards of total offense in a shutout loss to Manteno in Week 5. Coal City needs to regroup after a tough loss to Herscher, but the defense should have a field day reigning in the Reaper offense that has struggled to get going against pretty much every opponent this season.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Coal City

<strong>South Newton (Ind.) (0-6) at Dwight (2-3)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Dwight: HB Logan Graham, WR Chris Bement, WR Dakota Wahl.

<strong>Preview:</strong> Dwight hit a bit of a bump in the road recently with back-to-back lopsided losses to SVC frontrunners Central and Watseka, but the opportunity begins here for Dwight to get back on track. South Newton has struggled to compete in all of its games this season, and there's an opportunity for Dwight to get back to the .500 mark. With a win here, Dwight's playoff hopes remain intact, but with low playoff points at this point, the Trojans almost certainly will need to run the table to get into the field.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Dwight

<strong>Herscher (5-0) at Sandwich (1-4)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Herscher: WR Tyler Stuart, WR Luke Cross; Sandwich: RB Evan Taxis.

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Tigers could clinch, at the very least, a share of the Interstate Eight Large conference title with a win here and would win it outright if coupled with a Manteno loss. Provided they continue to play with the vigor they did in last week's win over Coal City, Sandwich shouldn't provide that stern of a test. Herscher's offensive attack has too many weapons for Sandwich to keep in check for very long, and if the Tigers play well on defense, the Indians likely won't have many answers.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Herscher

<strong>Iroquois West (0-5) at Paxton (2-3)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Iroquois West: RB John Henrichs, Paxton: QB Will Pound, RB TJ Jones.

<strong>Preview:</strong> Iroquois West still is looking for positives after suffering back-to-back shutouts. The Raiders have had some success running the football but need to sustain it during four quarters. Fortunes have changed a bit for Paxton after a mild upset over Momence last week. The road to the playoffs is a bit perilous for Paxton, but there is a path that can get them there. Obviously, a win here is a must for Paxton, as they have two teams remaining on their schedule with a combined 9-1 record (Watseka and Oakwood).

<strong>Pick:</strong> Paxton

<strong>Streator (2-3) at Manteno (3-2)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Manteno: RB Steve Silva, LB Nick Zawisza; Streator: RB Tray Fisher, QB John Benckendorf.

<strong>Preview:</strong> Streator has been an up-and-down team all season, which makes this a tricky matchup for a Manteno team that has worked its way back into the playoff picture. The Bulldogs have had some issues on defense this season, so Manteno has an opportunity to do some damage in that respect. But the Panthers have been up-and-down there as well, so if the Panthers let the Bulldogs hang around, this might be a bit of a battle.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Manteno

<strong>MCP (2-3) at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-4)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> MCP: QB Jared Schunke, WR Jake Thompson; Georgetown-Ridge Farm: RB/LB Landon Noggle

<strong>Preview:</strong> There hasn't been a lot to get excited about for the Bearcats after a pair of wins over still winless teams to start the season. But the squad might be able to get back on track against the Buffaloes. However, looking only at the records is a bit deceptive. Georgetown's four losses to date come to teams with a combined record of 15-5, so they are rather battle tests. If MCP can get this win, they still have a chance at making the playoffs, but because of the fact the team has four teams on its slate with one win or less, the Bearcats almost certainly will need six wins to make the postseason.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Georgetown-Ridge Farm

<strong>Peotone (4-1) at Westmont (2-3)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Peotone: LB Nathan Battiato, RB Chandler Gartner; Westmont: OL/LB Tanner Plowman, QB Brenton Baldwin.

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Blue Devils should sew up a playoff berth with a win here, as its ground game got back on track last week in a win over Lisle. Peotone should have little to no trouble keeping the ground march going against the Sentinels, who have struggled mightily after winning two games to start the season against lower rung Chicago Public League games. Since those wins, Westmont has been outscored 124-29.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Peotone

<strong>Reed-Custer (1-4) at Seneca (3-2)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 1 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Reed-Custer: WR Austin Read, QB Josh Loomis; Seneca: RB Mason Dooley, QB Ken Sangston.

<strong>Preview:</strong> There was a lot to like from last week's win over Westmont for the Comets. Austin Sunday had a big game running the football, and the passing game provided some solid work as well. By record alone, one would think Reed-Custer wouldn't have much of a chance to string together a second consecutive win, but similar to Reed-Custer, Seneca has struggled in Interstate Eight contests against teams not named Westmont. The team that takes care of the football likely has the edge.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Seneca

<strong>Lisle (3-2) at Wilmington (4-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Lisle: RB Jared Hunter, ;QB Jay McGrath; Wilmington: RB Matteo Lombardi, QB Keaton Hopwood

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Wildcats can secure yet another Interstate Eight Small Conference title with the win here, but Lisle has not gone down with out a hearty fight against the Wildcats the past couple of years. Wilmington seems to have found an offensive formula that works as the Wildcats have stacked up some points during the past few weeks. Wilmington's defense has been stout as usual, but at times has been susceptible to the pass, and Lisle can move the ball through the air, which might make this contest more interesting than one might think.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Wilmington