BBCHS improves in win over Bolingbrook

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved its record to 15-2 with a 25-21, 25-20 win over Bolingbrook on Tuesday.

Allie Scheiwiller led the Boilermakers with six kills and three blocks. Natalie Bendson had 12 digs, and Autumn Clark had 10 digs in the win.

<strong>St. Anne def. Grant Park 30-28, 25-23</strong>

The Cardinals outlasted Grant Park in a marathon opening set, then took another close win in the second to improve to 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the River Valley Conference.

Brandi Chase led the way with 10 kills, four assists and a block for St. Anne. Alexis Sellers added four kills and 13 assists, Mackenzie Nicholson had five kills, and Emily Greene and Carlie Stalnecker added six digs each in the victory.

<strong>Milford def. Salt Fork 25-23, 25-18</strong>

The Bearcats improved to 15-5 overall and 4-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a two-set win over Salt Fork.

Emily Duis led Milford with 14 kills and four blocks, and Kaylee Warren backed her up with 20 assists and six digs.

<strong>Tri-Point def. Donovan 25-21, 25-22</strong>

Paisley Johnson scored four kills in the Chargers' two-set win over the Wildcats.

Sierra Hummel added five assists, and Kiara McDonald had nine digs. Tara Hummel had two kills, seven digs and two aces for Tri-Point.

Morgan Squyres, Allee Leady and Mackenzie Stahlschmidt each had four kills for Donovan.

<strong>Peotone def. Lisle 20-25, 25-23, 25-18</strong>

After dropping the opening set, the Blue Devils bounced back to snag an I-8 conference win from Lisle.

Brylee Kelly led Peotone with 16 kills and six digs. Emily Moe added 13 kills, and McKenna Evans set up 34 assists in the win.

Megan Petrocelli scooped 12 digs, and Grace Hessler added five digs of her own for the Blue Devils.

<strong>Rich Central def. Kankakee 25-17, 25-12</strong>

The Kays suffered their first Southland Conference loss of the season to Rich Central.

Sierra Anderson had three kills for Kankakee as they fell to 10-12 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

<strong>Coal City def. Wilmington 25-13, 25-18</strong>

The Coalers pushed their record back above the .500 mark to 12-11 with a comfortable win over Wilmington.

Brooke Chapman had three kills, three digs and 16 assists for Coal City, and Katelyn Sisk added six kills as the Coalers improved to 5-2 in the Interstate Eight.

Abby Holmes led Wilmington with five kills. Carley Wilkerson had four kills and six assists, and Abby Chamberlin added six assists of her own for the Wildcats.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington def. Illinois Lutheran 25-18, 25-15</strong>

Kaylee Steichen's 10 kills led the way for the Panthers as they improved to 12-8-1 on the season.

Mady Asbridge added three kills, three aces and 15 assists, and Cadee Grieff made 13 digs in the win.

<strong>Saturday</strong>

<strong>Manteno Invite</strong>

Beecher took home the championship crown at the Manteno Invite on Saturday with a three-set win over Manteno 25-23, 20-25, 17-15.

The Bobcats went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Kankakee (25-12, 25-23) and Timothy Christian (25-15, 25-16) and a loss to Coal City (16-25, 25-23, 15-13). They then defeated Illiana Christian 26-24, 25-21 in the semifinal round before picking up their championship win over Manteno.

The Panthers were undefeated leading into their championship loss, picking up pool play wins over Crete-Monee (25-17, 25-9), Illiana Christian (25-11, 25-20) and Wilmington (25-18, 18-25, 15-6), then winning their semifinal match with Timothy Christian (25-20, 25-18).

Beecher's Madison Irwin, AJ Piccico and Megan Trybula were named to the All-Tournament team along with Manteno's Madie Monk and Alyse Crowe, Coal City's Katelyn Sisk, Wilmington's Abby Chamberlin and Kankakee's Adilene Pereda.