Cissna Park unstoppable at Reed-Custer Invite

Cissna Park rolled through all comers at the Reed-Custer Invite in Braidwood on Saturday, picking up five wins in straight sets on the way to the championship.

In pool play, the Timberwolves clobbered Putnam County (21-12, 21-7), Central (21-6,21-4) and Reed-Custer (21-10, 21-13). They then easily handled Spring Valley Hall (25-14, 25-12) in the semifinals before finishing their rampage with a win over Tinley Park (25-22, 25-17) in the title game.

The 5-0 day improves the 'Wolves to 16-2 overall this season.

<strong>Watseka Invite</strong>

Peotone cinched up the championship at the Watseka Invite with a 28-26, 25-19 win over Milford in the title match.

The Blue Devils secured wins over Gardner-South Wilmington, Salt Fork and Watseka's JV squad earlier in the day. Milford's runner-up finish ended its tournament with a 3-1 record. The Bearcats defeated Schlarman, Watseka and Hoopeston during pool play.

Watseka took down Gardner-South Wilmington in the third-place match 25-20. 15-25, 15-12. The Warriors were 2-1 in pool play with wins over Hoopeston and Schlarman and a loss to Milford. G-SW also was 2-1 in pool play, defeating Salt Fork and Watseka's JV team and losing to Peotone.

Brooke Kelly, Emily Moe and Hayley Vincent were named to the All-Tournament team for Peotone, Emily Duis and Kaylee Warren were selected for Milford. Watseka's Kennedy Bauer and Emily Bunting and G-SW's Kaylee Steichen and Mady Asbridge also were named All-Tournament.