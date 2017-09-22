Penalties hobble Peotone in Rivals Cup loss

PEOTONE — Illiana Christian came into its Rivals Cup quarterfinal matchup with Peotone on Thursday looking for a little revenge.

It hadn't been a week since the Vikings traveled to Peotone. They locked horns with the Blue Devils on Saturday and were handed a shutout loss. It was clear from the get-go that they were itching for a do-over.

Illiana Christian came out with urgency, picked up two first-half goals and were able to hang on for a 3-2 win.

Setting the tone with early goals is always important, but that advantage is even more valuable in a shortened game with two 30-minute halves.

David Gomez blistered one past Peotone keeper Cole Evans to open the scoring. Frustratingly for the Devils, that was the last goal they would allow by normal means. Each of the Vikings' additional goals came on penalty kicks because of fouls in the box.

Peotone wasn't happy with either call, but to the team's credit, they didn't let their frustration put them off their game.

Justin Marevka put the Blue Devils on the board just four minutes into the second half by drilling home a nifty pass from Jon Estrada. They showed they weren't going to roll over after a disheartening first half.

"It was a lot of adversity to try and work through, for sure, but it shows the type of guys we have on our team," said Peotone coach Logan Hurley. "It was a frustrating game to say the least, but these are the types of games that make us stronger. I'm not disappointed with the way they played at all.

"We still have stuff to work on, but I'm proud of the way they played. We've had teams in the past that if they go down 2-0 in the first half, it's game over," he added. "For them to come out and score in the first five minutes of the second half, you could tell it wasn't game over."

Marevka's counter-punch buoyed Peotone, and momentum seemed to be tilting the Devils' way. They followed the goal with 10 minutes of sustained pressure on the Vikings' keeper, but a few near-misses were all they had to show for it.

Then, disaster struck again. The Blue Devils were hit with another penalty up close to the keeper, and Illiana Christian was able to convert on an other PK to go up 3-1.

"Our guy slides in and turns the ball 90 degrees, and I don't know what more you can ask for out of a clean tackle," Marevka said of the penalty that wound up putting the game out of reach. "That's the definition of a tackle."

The second PK goal still wasn't enough to demoralize them, and they came back with another goal with 11 minutes to go. Jon Estrada picked up his second assist by sending a perfect pass for Andrew Saliba to kick home, but that was all the noise they'd make.

Up next

Peotone looks to bounce back Saturday on their home field, where they'll try to pick up two wins and salvage fifth place.

The Vikings play Oak Forest on Saturday in the semifinals.