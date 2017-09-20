Price gets best time for IW at Hoopeston

Connor Price's third-place time of 17:43 was Iroquois West's biggest highlight at a five-team meet hosted by Hoopeston on Tuesday.

Ty Pankey was the Raiders' second-best finisher at 20:13, taking 16th place in a 37-person field, Ryan Ritzma (20:45) took 22nd, Noah Wilwohl (22:12) was 28th, Max McTaggart (23:56) finished 30th, and Oscar Camargo (28:44) took 36th.

Abby Kocher (26:41) and Adriana Schroeder (33:00) ran for Iroquois West in a field of 13 girls, taking 10th and 13th place, respectively.