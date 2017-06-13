South beats North in Interstate Eight all-star game

COAL CITY -- The best seniors from the Interstate Eight conference suited up one last time for the I-8 All-Star Game in Coal City on Sunday night.

The two teams were divided geographically, and it was the South that earned this year's bragging rights with a 15-6 win over their northerly neighbors.

The victorious South squad was coached by Herscher skipper Eric Regez and included recent graduates of Herscher, Manteno, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington. The Jerry McDowell-laden North team included players from Coal City, Lisle, Sandwich and Seneca.

North was able to hang around early on and kept things tied 2-2 through three innings, but the South's offense exploded in the fourth and never looked back.

Regez took full advantage of the pitching talent he was given and received contributions from Luke Hertz, Nick Crowe, Eddie Wilkins, Justin Mazur and Hunter Murawski.

The quintet combined to hold an offense full of All-Star seniors to just six runs in a nine-inning game, and the offense produced like crazy in support.

South rattled off four runs in the top of the fourth to sprint out ahead, then continued to pour it on. They put up another five runs in the sixth and never led by fewer than eight runs for the rest of the contest.

<strong>Wilmington's Dynamic Duo</strong>

Wilmington's Sam Jones broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second with a towering, two-run home run to left field.

The future Loras College (Iowa) football player showed off his prodigious strength.

"It was the first time I swung a bat in about three weeks or so, but I just did my thing like I usually do," he said. "I had five on the year; me and Rob (Van Duyne) both had five, and we each had one today, so we ended up tied at six. It was a cool accomplishment."

The fact Jones' home run put him one ahead wasn't lost on Van Duyne, but the big guy made sure to keep things even with a blast of his own to straightaway center field.

He wasn't about to let his Wildcats teammate and future Loras College teammate one up him, even if it was an exhibition.

"I'm not going to lie, I was going for it the whole game," he said with a laugh. "I'm glad I got it in. He was up one, but I couldn't let that happen. I had to at least tie him."

The long balls weren't restricted to just the Wildcats, either, as Manteno's Justin Mazur went deep in the top of the eighth before Sandwich's Jake Roop hit the lone bomb for the North squad in the bottom half of the same inning.

Van Duyne's four RBIs were tops for the day, but the South also received excellent performances at the dish from Jones, Mazur, Peotone's Josh Brady and Reed-Custer's Eddie Wilkins.

Though, on a 15-run day, pretty much everyone had their moment for South.

<strong>McDowell's Swan Song</strong>

Despite managing the losing squad, Coal City's recently retired head coach, Jerry McDowell, was happy to manage what likely will be his final game. The veteran skipper joined the senior athletes in a last hurrah of his own and was happy with the way things turned out.

"It was fun. It's a nice experience every year. It's a bit of a tradition," he said of the annual all-star game. "We get some of our better seniors that love to play. They're all above average players, and since we're a bit of a central location, we're happy to always host it.

"It's kind of my swan song here, you know? It kind of puts a final stamp on it, you might want to say," he added. "I have a son that's going to be a junior and on varsity next year. I live a block away, and my wife is still here teaching, so I'm sure I'll still be around. It'll be quite different, though."