Beecher ends school year with state title celebration

BEECHER - Beecher High School's softball team really knows how to wrap up a season.

The Bobcats ended their 2016-17 school year in style with an assembly to honor their achievements on the final day before summer vacation, Wednesday morning.

A number of speakers took to the podium to celebrate everything the team accomplished this year as coaches, school administrators, players and a representative from the Beecher Police Department all took a few minutes to praise the Class 2A State Champions.

Even Beecher Mayor Greg Szymanski joined the celebration and officially announced June 7, 2017 as Bobcats Softball Day.

The whole community chipped in with local businesses donating food and refreshments for everyone in attendance at a community cookout to kick off the summer.

Just before class was dismissed for the final time this year, the Bobcats posed with their regional, sectional and Super-Sectional plaques as well as the state championship trophy, all of which will remind students for years to come of the 2017 squad that won it all.

"It's still not really real to me," said shortstop Kate Landis. "Sometime I just sit there and I have to think 'We really are state champions'. It's just a great feeling. The whole town, when they see you they're like 'Oh, that's a state champ right there.' It's just great."

Taking that final moment to honor the team was a big event not just for the players, but for the parents and family members in attendance as well.

Among the proud parents was Kenny Hon. His daughter, Kayla, was the arguably the biggest hero of the Bobcats' incredible run and he was all smiles after the ceremony.

"First of all, you're proud of your daughter, but more than anything it's just the entire team," he said of watching along the way. "I've watched these girls grow up from little kids. The funny thing is, it isn't all about your kid, it's the whole team.

"It's like they're almost your own daughters. You have a certain love for them," he said. "You watch them from little kids blossoming into women and you love them like they're your own kid. It's like you take them all under your wing and I want them all to do well."

The community's love for the team is obvious.

Like Hon, Marty Landis was still riding high from watching his two daughters, Kate and Margaret, reach the top of the mountain in East Peoria.

"(The season) was a team effort. The whole team concept is what I'd say was most impressive," Landis said. "They bought in and they all had each other's backs and a lot of that was, I think, Taylor (Johnson) being behind the plate. Taylor called all the pitches and had hands on just about everything that happened. It's nice because you basically have another coach on the field, really. I think that was a big part of it.

"It's the greatest thrill," he added. "I never go to a professional sports game. I'd rather come right up here and watch the kids in town. Really, I mean, there's just something about watching the kids jell and mature and hone their skills. It's just awesome."