Kankakee's softball program holding camp for younger athletes

KANKAKEE - The future of Kankakee High School's softball program looks bright, and it's because of the efforts of its present players.

While summer has started, most of the area's athletes are enjoying some rare time off.

Meanwhile, multiple members of Kankakee's varsity team have taken some time out of their relaxation schedules to help younger generations of student-athletes.

Organized by head coach Deb Johnston, the Kays are holding a softball camp for elementary and middle school athletes, running Monday through Thursday over the next two weeks.

"This is the second year in which we've had this camp," Johnston said. "Last year, we had about 20 kids and this year, we started with 34. A lot of them are young kids and the older kids are helping them out. (The older kids) are great role models and they're doing a great job of breaking down the game. It's good for them and it's good for the kids."

In a mutually beneficial setting, campers are learning a little bit of everything about the game of softball. From instruction on how to bunt, hit, field and throw correctly to understanding in-game situations, the Kays have it covered.

"I love the game and I love helping people out," Kankakee center fielder Gail Finch said. "I see a lot of kids who are doing a good job. So far, we've been teaching them how to run the bases, how to turn when they get to first and then how to bunt. But there are more things we're going to go over."

Finch isn't the only member of Kankakee's varsity squad to sacrifice her time away from school.

Also in attendance Tuesday morning was starting shortstop Ashton Thomas as well as pitcher Sara Serena, catcherand Kamyiah Woods and right fielder Jaidyn Longtin.

Starting Catcher Alanna Glogowski was present Monday alongside her two younger sisters.

"I definitely think this is a cool experience," Thomas said. "To be able to give the younger kids some knowledge and to give them tips on how to make themselves better, that's pretty cool. We didn't have these when I was in junior high, so I didn't have a mentor on the older team. So it's good that we're able to do something like this."

The camp will continue to run this week and next, Monday through Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m.

Anyone is welcome and there's no charge.

The only thing Kankakee's coaching staff asks is that campers bring a glove.