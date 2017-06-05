Irish waver in extra innings, lose to East Peoria in Super-Sectional

BLOOMINGTON - For seven innings Monday night, Bishop McNamara's Mikayla Cole pitched her heart out.

Throughout those seven innings, her defense had her back from start to finish.

But in the top of the eighth frame with the game locked in a scoreless tie, Cole's defense dropped the ball -- literally -- and the wheels fell off the Irish's wagon.

After playing error-free throughout the postseason, Bishop McNamara's defense committed two miscues in the eighth and final inning of a Class 3A Super-Sectional against East Peoria at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The end result was a 3-0 loss to the Raiders (31-4), effectively ending the Irish's season.

"No one expected these girls to be here," Bishop McNamara coach Laura Harms said. "I told them after the game to be proud. They should be proud because I was harder on the girls than I have been in probably the last couple of years. When we're not as good, coaching becomes harder. That means I become a little bit meaner and I push them a little bit harder."

<strong>Sending the Irish to their Graves</strong>

Coming into Monday's contest, the Irish (31-7) had scored just 13 runs in the postseason. Their scoring output stayed at that number thanks to East Peoria pitcher Alyssa Graves.

Graves, a senior and a Butler University commit, reared back and threw flames when she needed to while delivering a wicked breaking ball at just the right times.

The southpaw was just the second lefty that Bishop McNamara's lineup had seen all year.

"It's a different look," Harms said of Graves' delivery. "We had that same advantage in 2013 when we won the state title with Jaelen Hull, who was a power pitcher, lefty, who threw well. Obviously, East Peoria is really good because of (Graves)."

In the win, Graves threw eight innings of two-hit softball while sitting down 18 hitters on strikes. She allowed one runner to reach scoring position while issuing two walks.

<strong>Standing Her Ground</strong>

While Graves came out victorious, Cole gave it everything she had.

In eight innings of work, Cole gave up two earned runs on six hits while striking out four. The offense she was facing had scored 40 runs in its past four games.

All season long, the senior has let her defense work behind her. But the stars just wouldn't align in Monday's conclusive eighth inning.

"When we lost our number one pitcher from last season to transfer, Mikayla wanted to be in those shoes," Harms said. "She proved to everybody that she deserved to be in those shoes. Today, Mikayla Cole pitched unbelievable. She got us ground balls and it's the first one to make a mistake. Somebody has to win and somebody has to lose."

<strong>Falling Apart</strong>

When the top of the eighth inning commenced, Cole had already worked out of trouble twice.

In the first and seventh innings, the Raiders had runners in scoring position with less than two outs. But on both occasions, Cole escaped unscathed.

The eighth, however, told a different tale.

After East Peoria's nine-hole hitter, Sondra Gnehm, singled, shortstop Ashley Emert muscled her third hit of the day past a diving Tonya Faulkner, putting runners on first and second with no outs.

After Remi Ferguson flew out to left field, Mo Hoosen hit a ball to Faulkner, who bobbled it and allowed each runner to advance safely.

With the bases juiced, Graves hit a ball right back up the middle that ricocheted off Cole's glove. With a run already in and the only option for an out being at first base, Cole panicked and threw it past Maureen Holohan, allowing a second run to score.

Madi Bambrick then added insult to injury by singling into center field on the next pitch, bringing Hoosen hustling home and extending the lead to 3-0.

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Holohan and Caitlin Engelking both had one hit each for Bishop McNamara while Faulkner and Shelby Stauffenberg both drew walks.

For East Peoria, Emert finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run while Graves and Bambrick both had a hit and an RBI each.

<strong>Looking Ahead</strong>

The loss forces Bishop McNamara to say goodbye to seniors Cole, Engelking, Stauffenberg and Carly Ford.

"Stauffenberg is hitting .530 or something ridiculous. Caitlin is a quiet leader and does a really good job in the outfield, flashing some leather, and she understands how to do her job. Then Carly Ford has been a leader all the time. She's not going to be the loudest one but she'll get on you," Harms said.

Still, there is hope for next season.

"I think we have a really good freshman class coming in," Harms said. "Our JV just blew everyone out of the water this year. But obviously it's going to be hard to replace these guys. We're losing the key girls but we have a lot of girls that are coming up who are already just raw and will buy into what we're doing."