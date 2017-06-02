College baseball: KCC advances to Division II World Series Championship Game

ENID, Okla. - Kankakee Community College is just one win away from the NJCAA Division II World Series crown after cruising to victory over Parkland College in a 13-3 win.

It was the second time the Cavaliers had faced Parkland, winning once before in a close 11-9 contest and then eliminating the team Thursday evening.

KCC needed just six innings in the second game against Parkland, holding onto a 10-run lead before ending the tilt early.

The No. 7 seeded Cavaliers (53-11-1) are now 5-1 in World Series play and will face No. 4 Mercer County (43-18) for the title.

KCC's victory was propelled in part by a six-run second inning, where the Cavaliers broke the game open and put any hopes of a comeback out of reach for Parkland (52-9-1).

The Cavaliers went into the bottom of the second down 1-0, but they quickly racked up six runs to take the lead and hold it for the remainder of the game.

KCC finished with 14 hits compared to Parkland's six, and all but one of the Cavaliers' batters finished the game with at least one hit.

Chase Gadau had a giant game for the Cavaliers, going 4-for-4 and driving in three runs while also scoring twice. Bryce Butler also had two hits, an RBI and scored twice as Dylan Dodd added two hits and two RBIs.

Starting pitcher Devin Peters went the distance for KCC, throwing six innings, striking out three batters and walking two.

After dropping their first game of the tournament to UConn Avery Point (10-7), the Cavaliers have been on a tear, winning the next five with their season on the line.

The championship game will be held today at 7 p.m.