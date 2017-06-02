Bridgewater, 80, returns for 40th consecutive Pro-Am Tournament

KANKAKEE - Jim Bridgewater may have never met a stranger.

Never lacking a conversation starter, Bridgewater warm personality and generous spirit were on full display Friday morning at the 40th Annual Riverside Healthcare Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

The event, held at the Kankakee Country Club, featured a plethora of locals as well as 27 golf pros. But for much of the morning, the limelight shone on Bridgewater.

Friday's tournament marked the 40th consecutive year in which Bridgewater has participated. That's even after he decided to move over 1,600 miles away.

"I met a lady here, Betty Burch, in 1974," Bridgewater said. "When she passed, I decided to move to Arizona. But when I was (in Kankakee), I got involved with the community and I made a commitment to the community, to make it better and continue to see help it grow."

The Riverside Healthcare Pro-Am Tournament is an event that stays near and dear to Bridgewater's heart, and for good reason.

When his wife died of cancer in 2003, Bridgewater decided to do everything in his power to fight the disease. In 2004, Bridgewater donated $1 million to Riverside, helping to establish the Betty Burch Bridgewater Center for Radiation Therapy.

And he hasn't stopped donating since.

"I've always believed in this area and I've believed that I could help myself, in some way," Bridgewater said. "This event is special to me. It not only helps the area's healthcare facilities, but in turn, it helps the local residents. At some point, someday, you're going to need healthcare and we have one of the top hospitals in the nation right here in Kankakee."

Friday, just days after his 80th birthday, his kindness could still be felt by all in attendance.

Before the shotgun start to the tournament could be heard, Riverside Healthcare President/CEO Phil Kambic made mention of Bridgewater's dedication to not only the event itself but to the community as a whole.

Bridgewater, rightfully so, gave the crowd a tip of his hat and flashed a smile.

"I think I've seen more locals who are participating in this year's event than I ever have," Bridgewater said. "And I've been here 40 years. That's a great thing. That's a great thing to see."

The proceeds of Friday's event will go to Riverside's Heart and Vascular wing. As of Friday morning, proceeds had topped $180,000.

"We're helping hearts in our community," Kambic said, speaking to the crowd. "Each one of you have made an impact today."

As far as Bridgewater's streak of consecutive Pro-Am tournaments goes, barring unforeseen circumstances, he'll be back for No. 41.

"I may not be able to take advantage of going to Riverside anymore because I live in Arizona," he said. "But the people in this local community can take advantage of the opportunity to do so. I just hope they realize how nice of an opportunity that is. I plan to keep coming back (to the tournament)," he said. "If the good Lord is willing, I'll be here next year."