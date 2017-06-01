Riverside Healthcare Pro-Am to tee off June 2nd

One of the oldest PGA-sanctioned Pro-Am golf tournaments in Illinois is set to tee off Friday, June 2nd at the prestigious Kankakee Country Club, and in keeping with the rich history of the event, organizers know the Riverside Healthcare Pro-Am will be a day of great golf for a great cause.

The schedule of events is as follows: Registration and Check-In (9:30-10:30 a.m.), Practice Range Opens (9:30 a.m.), Breakfast (9:30 a.m.), Shotgun Start (11 a.m.) and 19th Hole Reception and Awards Ceremony (5 p.m.).