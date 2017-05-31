Coalers fall to Marian Catholic as McDowell coaches final game

OTTAWA - The timing couldn't have been worse for Coal City.

In the third inning, the Coalers (29-8) were clinging precariously to a 1-0 lead when starting pitcher Payton Hutchings came face-to-face with Marian Catholic's top hitter, Mark DiLuia.

With two runners on and no outs, the 6-foot-3 right-hander blasted a ball over the right field fence that swung momentum in the Spartans' favor.

"(I) thought the kid took a close call there, could've been a strike three and it wasn't. Next pitch was a three-run homer. That was the difference-maker right there in the game," Coal City coach Jerry McDowell said.

The home run ended up being the deciding factor in a Class 3A sectional semifinal at Ottawa High School as the Coalers ended their season against Marian Catholic in a 4-1 loss.

Hutchings, who was sensational in relief last week in the team's win over Ottawa in a regional semifinal, took the loss while striking out four batters over the course of five innings.

Keegan Gagliardo came on in relief of Hutchings, finishing the last two innings for Coal City.

"(Hutchings) looked mortal, and he might have had a little pressure. The umpire was very good and he just had a very small strike zone," McDowell said.

<strong>Out of Time</strong>

The Coalers finished with just two hits compared to Marian Catholic's nine. And though they took advantage of the Spartans' errors, the inability to secure hits at key points in the game was a factor in the loss.

"It was a step up for us to play at this level and this kind of team. We couldn't catch a break early, couldn't get the key hit when we wanted to," McDowell said.

For Coal City, their failing to find that elusive hit was what ended that season. For Marian Catholic, the key hit from DiLuia was what kept theirs alive.

"One swing of the bat changed the game for us," senior Zack Nolan said. " (With) two hits, you can't really win that many games. We weren't really that sharp in the field today either."

<strong>Youth Movement</strong>

The fact that the Coalers ended up going as far as they did in the postseason surprised even McDowell, who commented earlier on how young his team is.

The lineup that played against Marian Catholic had just three seniors on the roster. F

Five juniors (including pinch hitter Carter Copes) played and two underclassmen took the mound in Gagliardo (sophomore) and Hutchings (freshman).

"With the type of competition we played, and winning so many close one-run games, this team just came together. These guys were a true team," McDowell said. "(We had) 29 wins … if you'd have asked me if I would have taken 20 at the end of the year, yeah, I would've (taken) that. But the kids came together … they've got a lot of things to look forward to in the future."

It was the perfect combination of senior experience and talented youth that allowed the Coalers to go on the run they did It only bodes well for the future of Coal City baseball.

This is a team that will not soon be forgotten.

<strong>McDowell's Final Bow</strong>

Another figure who won't be quickly forgotten is McDowell, who is retiring.

McDowell has been the Coal City's head coach for 22 years and has been a staple of the baseball program. He has over 500 career wins with Gardner-South Wilmington and Coal City (he was at the helm at GSW for a season before becoming Coal City's coach).

His impact wasn't just on the field or the win column. He will be sorely missed by players, parents and fans alike.

"I want to thank (McDowell) for everything he's done since sixth grade. It means a lot to me," said Nolan.

It's a sentiment that is surely echoed by the generations of players McDowell has coached throughout his tenure at Coal City.