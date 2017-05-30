Multiple Area Boys Take Home State Track Medals

CHARLESTON - 13 total area teams and individuals qualified for the final day of the IHSA state meet at Eastern Illinois University this weekend. Here's how local competitors stacked up:

<strong>He Meents Business</strong>

Central's Jarod Meents qualified in three events for the state meet, tied with Bradley Bourbonnais' Camron Harrell for the most individual events in the area. But after Meents missed qualifying for the finals in the high jump and the long jump, he found himself in just one event on Saturday: the triple jump.

Meents would probably have liked more hardware than the one medal he walked away with, but focusing all his energy on the triple jump turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

After jumping just 43-feet-0 in preliminaries, he busted out a 44-9.75 on his very first jump of finals, catapulting himself from seventh place to second.

Though he later fell to third after another jumper moved ahead of him, Meents held on for a third-place finish in the event with a personal best.

"I was focusing mainly on my second phase. I was trying to hold it as long as I could, and then it just worked out," said Meents. "I have nothing to complain about. I PR'd at state last year and now I PR'd this year."

<strong>Wall of Fame</strong>

Kankakee's boys had one goal in mind Saturday: securing their rightful place on the school's prestigious Wall of Fame.

In order to do that, they needed to walk away from EIU with a medal, and Devin Johnson managed to achieve that honor in the Class 2A triple jump.

Johnson was ranked 10th after preliminaries with a jump of 43-2.25, just off the medal stand. In order to take over the ninth-place spot, he needed to jump farther than 43-3.5, and he delivered with a leap of 43-5.25 to earn Kankakee's only medal of the day.

It was a close call for Kankakee's JJ Calvin (long jump) and Kendrick Johnson (shot put), who both came just inches away from medals of their own.

Calvin finished 10th in the long jump with a final mark of 21-8.75, which he jumped in prelims. Though he came into finals ranked ninth, he was overtaken by a competitor in the finals and couldn't make up the two inches that would have gotten him a medal.

Johnson had a tall order in the shot put, going into the finals ranked 11th and needing a throw of 51-4.5 to even tie for ninth. Ultimately, his first throw of 50-8 would be his best of the day, and he'd remain 11th after the final heat.

<strong>End of an Era</strong>

Sometimes, the track gods aren't kind to you.

For BBCHS' Camron Harrell, Saturday was a tough reminder that not everything always goes as planned; even if it is the final meet of your high school career.

Harrell wanted to qualify for Charleston in more than one event and he achieved that goal, making it in the long jump, 100-meter dash and 200 dash.

Everything was looking good after the prelims in the long jump, where he qualified for finals with a leap of 23-0.25. But during the prelims of the 100 dash, things went suddenly downhill.

Harrell hurt his hamstring during the race, and though he qualified for finals in both that event (10.63) and in the 200 dash (22.26), you could tell on Saturday that he didn't feel his usual self.

"I kind of tweaked it in the 100 and the 200, just overdid it," said Harrell. "We hoped that my prelims jump would give me a good medaling place, and it would be smart to just hold off and see what I could do for the running."

It worked out as Harrell and his coaches hoped in the long jump, as his prelim mark held and he still finished fourth. In the 100 dash, he still managed to cross the line in fifth place (10.86) against the very best of Class 3A.

After starting off well in the 200 dash, the final race of his high school career, Harrell pulled up shortly and jogged across the finish line in a predetermined move to ensure he finished healthy.

It seems unfair that Harrell, who had a phenomenal senior season leading up to the state meet, should be bitten by the injury bug that late. But despite it all, he still accomplished something he never had before in walking away from the state meet with more than one piece of hardware.

His three medals in 2017 makes him a five-time state medalist.

"It feels pretty good coming home with more than just one," said Harrell. "I can actually hear the clink when I walk."

<strong>Moving On Up</strong>

Harrell's teammate, Dazhee Horton, had a challenge of his own.

After qualifying for state last year in Class 1A with Momence, Horton transferred to BBCHS this season, meaning if he wanted to make it back to the pinnacle of high school track, he'd need to beat out a completely different set of competitors.

That wasn't an issue for Horton, who qualified for finals yet again and ultimately finished 11th in the triple jump at 46-7.

For a little context, that jump would have gotten him second place in Class 1A.

<strong>Jump and Circumstance</strong>

Though Watseka's Hunter Lee and Milford co-op's Dakota Stevens don't go to the same school, they had remarkably similar state track experiences.

Both qualified for finals in the hurdles as Stevens finished second in the 110 hurdles (15.49) while Lee won his heat of the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.84.

Both ultimately finished seventh in the finals, walking away with a medal, and both also had to attend their high school graduation Friday night.

"I had to go home last night and graduate. So I made my trip back home to graduate and came back this morning," said Stevens.

Now that they'll both walk away with medals from the state meet, they're turning their attention to their next challenge: a mountain of grad parties they have to attend.

"Tonight I'm going to go home, I have some graduation parties I have to attend. I've missed quite a few, but it was definitely worth it," said Stevens.

"I might go to a couple," said Lee. "(Teammate) Nathan Schroeder is back in town, I know he wanted to come (back to state) but his parents made him go to a party instead. I'll probably stop by there after this."

<strong>Luck of the Irish</strong>

Bishop McNamara sent quite a few events to the finals as Ariez Andrew led the way, qualifying for the 100 dash finals and joined McNamara's 4x200-meter relay of Dylan Anderson, Trenton Harrison Jr. and Giavion Mason.

Andrew finished eighth in the 100 dash, crossing the line in 11.11 after going into the final ranked ninth (11.16). He was one of five runners who finished just .06 seconds apart in the final race. His eighth-place time was just .06 seconds behind fourth-place's at 11.06.

"I knew I was going against some tough people. I just wanted to give it my all and show everyone that I can run," Andrew said. "This is my last individual event for track, senior year, period. It's kind of sad, but at least I'm finishing on a good note."

He turned around and anchored the 4x200 relay in the Irish's best finish of the day, earning a sixth-place finish in a field of nine. Andrew said the team's goal was to finish in 1:29 and they just missed that mark, crossing the line in 1:30.59.

Bishop McNamara's Ricky Esparza was the lone distance runner from the area to qualify, running in the fast heat of the 3200 run.

Esparza had a tough draw, finishing in the middle of the field. He struggled in his heat, going out too fast and also running by himself for most of the race.

Though he wanted to break 10 minutes, he finished with a time of 10:14.36, good for 14th place.

<strong>Young, Scrappy and Hungry</strong>

Dwight co-op was the second of of two area teams to qualify a relay to finals.

The Trojans' quartet of J.C. Santos, Dan Muller, Donovan Garcia and Koby Smith moved up one spot in their final race with a final time of 8:27.97 as they were seeded 11th in preliminaries after finishing in 8:29.97.

The good news for Dwight? Smith is the lone senior of the group. They could easily be back.

<strong>By the Skin of its Teeth</strong>

Normally, there are just 12 competitors who qualify for the Saturday's finals. That wasn't the case in the Class 2A long jump, which saw 13 athletes competing.

The reason? A tie for the last spot, which meant that both Reed-Custer's Vinny Vercelote and Chicago Dunbar's Trayvon Ross made it into the finals with jumps of 21-5.25.

Vercelote finished 13th with that same jump of 21-5.25.