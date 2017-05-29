Another goldie from Hon sends Beecher to state semis

ROSEMONT - A white-hot Beecher team took one step closer to the top of the mountain Monday morning.

A six-run sixth inning rocketed the Bobcats (28-7) past IC Catholic in a Class 2A Super-Sectional by a 10-4 final at Rosemont Stadium.

It's been awhile since Beecher found itself playing from behind.

Entering their Elite Eight matchup, the Bobcats hadn't trailed since the fifth inning of their regional championship win over Chicago Christian. But that changed quickly against IC Catholic.

With one out and a runner on, Josie Lytton lifted an offering from Beecher starter Kayla Hon over the fence in left-center field to put the Knights ahead 2-0.

Trailing early in such a high-stakes game can often take the wind out of a team's sails and put a permanent damper on morale, but the experienced Bobcats had no time for such trivialities.

And the Knights gave them all the unintentional help they could have asked for.

Taylor Johnson drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the first and Jessica Lee moved her over to third with a single in the next at-bat.

Then things started to go haywire for IC.

Johnson scored as Lytton and starter Kayla Faber-Cournane failed to hook up as the ball dribbled away on a simple return throw following a pitch. Jessica Lee then scored when shortstop Kaitlyn Falduto sent a throw soaring over her first baseman's head on a routine grounder from Ellie Lee.

The Knights bounced back and recaptured the lead on an RBI double in the top of the next frame, but it wasn't long before the cagey Bobcats came charging back with another two-out rally.

This time, it was the Landis sisters, Kate and Margaret, that came through in the clutch.

With Adrianna Piccico on second, Kate delivered with a triple to knot things up, 3-3, and her sister drove her home with a single in the next at-bat.

"With two outs, you really have to bear down," said Beecher coach Kevin Hayhurst. "You try to go with the pitch, go to right field, just hit it where it's pitched. Having kids all the way up and down the lineup, one through nine, who can do that is nice."

Beecher had a 4-3 lead, one that it would never surrender.

Hon found her rhythm through the middle innings and kept IC off the scoreboard for the next four frames.

Lytton continued to have success against Hon and finished the day a double short of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, but the rest of the lineup failed to find much of an answer for the talented sophomore.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bobcats squashed any hopes of a comeback and got plenty more help from the Knights' defense in doing so. Beecher tacked on six insurance runs on five hits and four IC errors, extending its lead to 10-3.

Both of the Landis sisters were involved again in the flurry of runs. The duo's ability to put pressure on defenses and galvanize the offense by getting on base has been an invaluable asset all season for Beecher.

"We pretty much set the tone at the top of the order and everyone does a great job and just follows," Kate said. "When we get a hit everyone gets more excited and they keep coming."

Her sister agreed.

"Hitting is contagious," Margaret added. "Even when we're down, we have to stay up. We need to stay confident even when we get down. We have to pick ourselves up and we were able to do that today."

The Knights were able to scratch out a meaningless run in the top of the seventh thanks to an RBI single following Lytton's triple. But Hon shut down the rest of the order one final time to seal the win.

It is the eighth such trip for Hayhurst in his 15-year tenure at Beecher.

The Bobcats' next challenge will be a matchup with the Morrison Mustangs (22-2) in a Class 2A State Semifinal at 5:30 p.m., Friday at the EastSide Center in East Peoria.