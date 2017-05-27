Softball: Hon leads Beecher past Wilkey, Comets in sectional title contest

SENECA - Everything in sports has a built-in arc. It's one of the things that makes it great.

Particularly in the amateur area, everything has a structure. Every season has a set beginning, middle and end, and every career comes in four defined stages that allow objective player-to-player and team-to-team comparisons.

The thread remains from season to season, but the cast is constantly changing.

Everyone gets four years. That's it. For every story that reaches its conclusion, another one develops to take its place.

That's what makes postseason play so exciting. As the season winds down and the field of teams narrow, those narratives reach a crescendo.

As the stakes are raised, the drama follows suit and each game becomes an incredibly compelling scene in a neatly episodic, home-grown production that stars local kids and communities.

Those themes were all readily apparent Saturday in Beecher's 7-0 Class 2A Seneca Sectional Championship win over Reed-Custer.

<strong>Changing of the guard</strong>

The Comets' loss marked the final high school appearance of an all-time area great, and came at the hands of one of its rising stars.

Beecher (28-7) pitcher Kayla Hon continued her steady ascent with a sparkling, two-hit gem on the biggest stage of her career. The sophomore's swift rise to prominence has shown few signs of slowing since she earned her spot as the Bobcats' primary starter midway through the season.

Hon allowed two hits and one walk in seven innings of work. She was otherwise spotless in the high-pressure sectional title game. The effort earned her a shutout in just 77 pitches.

With every win, Hon seems to be getting better and better.

"Since about a month ago, her ball started to move more and more," said Beecher head coach Kevin Hayhurst. "It's been nice with the warmer weather and a little more humidity in the air and she's getting good spin on the ball."

"She's in uncharted territory, but she's won a regional as our pitcher and now she's won a sectional as our pitcher. She's done it as a sophomore and really didn't get any kind of playing time last year so she's really come of age."

On the other side of things, longtime Reed-Custer ace Kenna Wilkey threw her last pitch in a Comets uniform.

Before recording a single out, Wilkey was saddled with two unearned runs.

Margaret Landis laid down a well-placed bunt in an attempt to move her sister Kate over to second base and ended up motoring all the way home after a wild throw to first from the third baseman.

Knocked out of rhythm, Wilkey never really recovered as the Bobcats' tenacious offense kept the hits coming.

Even in the loss, Wilkey's wicked repertoire sent 10 batters down on strikes as she still showed flashes of what has made her elite over the last four years.

<strong>Taylor-made</strong>

The Comets (19-15) weren't the only ones with a hometown hero on full display.

Former Illinois Softball Player of the Year and perennial all-state honoree Taylor Johnson, as always, anchored the Bobcats' dangerous batting order.

It had been quite some time since Johnson had seen a pitch she could sink her teeth into. The conventional wisdom with regards to Johnson states that it's wiser to give her four wide ones and a free trip to first than to give her a chance to hurt you.

Understandably confident in her own ability, however, Wilkey went right after Johnson. Unfortunately for her, when Johnson finally saw a pitch in the zone, she wasn't going to let it pass her by.

Johnson pounced on a fastball up in the zone and uncorked a towering drive to left-center field. The two-run homer put the 'Cats up 4-0 in the top of the third inning.

It was elementary from that point forward. Hon wouldn't face more than four batters in any of the remaining innings.

"I've known (Wilkey) since freshman year. We've been playing travel together and I've been going against her," Johnson said. "I know her really well so I went in there with a lot of confidence."

"Against her, you have to go in and think fast and then adjust to anything slow. I feel as though today was a good day for me."

<strong>Elite Eight</strong>

The sectional title is Beecher's seventh in school history — all of which have come during Hayhurst's 14-year tenure with the program. The Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Famer has won two state titles with the Bobcats and was an assistant coach for three more championship teams at Thornwood before that.

The Bobcats' skipper is no stranger to preparing his team for a run at a state title and he'll have another go at it leading up to Monday's 11 a.m. Super-Sectional showdown with IC Catholic in Rosemont.

There are few things more valuable in life than the tutelage of a master craftsman.

When asked what he was planning to do to get his team ready for Monday's game, Hayhurst was happy to oblige.

"We're gonna go and have some ice cream."