High School Baseball: Crusaders shutout KTA

Youngbin Shin threw an absolute gem for Grace Christian on Monday night.

Shin went seven innings on the hill, allowed just one hit, struck out seven and picked up the win in a 5-0 shutout of Kankakee Trinity Academy.

The Crusaders (4-13) were led at the plate by Will LaMore, who was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Shin also knocked in a run and was 1-for-4, and Zach Johnson finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run.

Danny Williams had the only hit of the evening for KTA (1-10). On the mound, Collin Sharman took the loss in two innings of work, giving up two earned runs on four hits.