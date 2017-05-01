Boilermakers earn win over crosstown Kays

KANKAKEE — The wind was brutal and the cold wasn't much better during Bradley-Bourbonnais' 12-5 all-city win over Kankakee, Monday.

The persistent winds wreaked havoc on fielders from both teams as Kankakee committed six errors and the Boilermakers made four.

But it was more than just the free outs that allowed Bradley-Bourbonnais to pile on the runs; the team picked up 13 hits and capitalized repeatedly on the extra lives the Kays allowed them.

For the second straight game, Kankakee (13-7) pounced out to a quick lead in an early bid to set the stage. This time, it was a lead-off homer from Ashton Thomas in the bottom of the first. They then loaded the bases and threatened to go on an early run but Bradley-Bourbonnais escaped with no further damage by striking out Gail Finch.

After that, it didn't take long for the Boilers (12-11) to take control.

Kays pitcher Sara Serena started the second inning with a quick out, but a seemingly decade-long at-bat from BBCHS' Evey Evans, who eventually walked, started a five-run rally that put the Boilers ahead for good.

All five of those runs were unearned. The Kays committed two errors in the frame and Bradley-Bourbonnais took full advantage with another walk and three singles.

After picking up another run in the third on an RBI double from Madalin Evans to go up 6-1, the Boilermakers were able to cash in with runners on base again in the fourth when Miranda Wehrle streaked a bases-loaded double to left-center field, bringing home all three runners.

"I feel like we leave runners on base a lot, so once we get runners on, we really need to capitalize and get them in," Wehrle said. "It's really important for us to be able to focus when we have runners on. We did a good job of that tonight."

The lead was never really in serious jeopardy from that point forward, but that didn't mean Kankakee was willing to simply lay down.

The top of its order saw the ball well.

Thomas added a scalded double off the fence in left to her earlier home run, Serena picked up a pair of hits and Alanna Glogowski had a single and an RBI double in the fifth. The remainder of the order wasn't so successful, though, and the Kays weren't able to find any sustained offense.

"We hit, but the problem we have is that their seven, eight and nine-hitters put the ball in play and ours are struggling to do that," said Kankakee head coach Deb Johnston. "They're getting better, but they're just not there yet."

Boilermakers skipper Haylee Beck was less than ecstatic with her team's performance, despite the commanding win. Even in the unpredictable weather, no coach would be satisfied with a four-error day and Beck attributed those lapses, in part, to her team's demeanor on the diamond.

"Unfortunately, my takeaway from today wasn't as positive as I would have liked," she said. "I know we won, but we lacked intensity today. We lacked that drive and were just OK with being middle of the road. Especially in an all-city game and an area game, I was just expecting us to come out with more intensity. It was a little disappointing."

Despite those criticisms, Beck was still content with how her team performed at the plate against a talented pitcher.

"I think we really focused on laying off (Serena's) high pitch," she said. "If we can lay off that high pitch and force her to come down into the zone, we can hit it. We stressed that on the bus ride and in the few days leading up to today."

"A positive from today was that we were strong in the batting lineup one through nine. I called out the bottom of my lineup a couple of days ago about how I needed them to step up and I needed them to be better and hold their own. Earn a spot."

"These last couple of days, we've started to do that. One through nine we've been a lot more productive and we haven't had to rely so much on our big guns."