Relay teams lead Kays to victory at Herscher Invite

Bishop McNamara got off on the wrong foot during the opening race of the Herscher Invite on Friday.

During the 4x800 meter relay, the longest relay event of the evening, the Irish dropped the baton during one of their exchanges. McNamara managed to snag the baton and jump back into the race without being disqualified, but it was a jarring start to the meet for the Irish.

Despite the early mishap, the Fighting Irish won both the relay and the meet, holding off a surging Watseka team with a late win in the 200 meter and a third-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay to secure the victory. The two teams were just three points apart – McNamara had 73 to Watseka's 70 – with two events remaining.

"I told my guys when I heard the score during the 200, I said 'Hey look, it's coming down to us and Watseka and our times are the same," Bishop McNamara head coach Anthony Mason. So we have to get out here and get with it. I don't care what happens, but Watseka can't beat us.'"

The Irish won the meet with 89 points, seven ahead of Watseka's 82, which was good for second.

Ariez Andrew widened the gap for the Fighting Irish with a lightning-fast 200 time of 23:14 and dueling with Watseka's Lance Dittrich down the stretch, who finished with a second-place time of 23.50. The Irish sealed the deal with a strong 4x400 meter relay with Dante Owens-Graves, Keegan Adamason, Jack Stam and Giavion Mason putting together a 3:34.11 relay, finishing just one second ahead of fourth-place Watseka.

The win was made more impressive by the fact that this was the first time that both the 4x200, which also won with a time of 1:32.97, and 4x400 relay had all of their members healthy and running together. But unlike the 4x800, neither of the two relays showed any rust.

"Our guys did an excellent job. This was actually the first time we had an opportunity to have everybody, for the most part, healthy, that's the most important thing and get everybody together. Our relays, our 4x2 relay and our 4x4 relay, this is the first time they've ever run together. … So we'll get some work in and start priming to get ourselves ready for our sections and go from there," Mason said.

The Irish were denied a sweep of the relays by Herscher, who won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 44.14 and bumped McNamara to second place. The Tigers finished fifth overall with 62 points in a tightly contested battle for third behind fourth-place Prairie Central (63.50) and third-place Reed-Custer (67).

McNamara's Andrew also finished in the top spot for the 100 meter dash, flying down the straightaway in 11.50

The distance runners for the Irish were on top of their game as usual, with Ricky Esparza cruising to victory in the 3200 meter run in 10.20.38, and Kellen Saindon just getting edged by Peotone's Zack Crocker in a three-man race for second (Tyler Howard finished fourth). The top spot in the 1600 run went to Coal City's Brendan Cullick, who led the field with a 4:50.99.

The field events were a mixed bag. Ben Kuntz, of McNamara, won the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 8.5 inches, and Reed-Custer's Vinny Vercelote (long jump) and Zach Weaver (high jump) each took home a first-place finish of their own -- Vercelote jumping 19-3.5 and Weaver clearing 6-3. Jacob Reitz, of Iroquois West, won the discus, throwing 124-00, just 3 inches ahead of second-place Kodie Willis from Central.

Also picking up a win for Reed-Custer was Shane Milburn, who coasted to a comfortable 2:04.58 time in the 800 run, four seconds ahead of nearest competitor Will Gaskin, of Peotone.

Meanwhile, Guy Maisonneuve continued his dominance in the quarter mile, looking just as in control as he has all season with a 50.61 first-place finish.