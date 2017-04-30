Odds & Ends | Who's Hot

Ah, rain.

We've had more than enough this weekend after two full weeks without any. I don't mind it as a person. I mind it as a Sports Editor.

Here at the Journal, we cover 24 schools meaning, in the spring -- with area baseball, softball, girls soccer and track and field programs -- there are 94 teams to worry about.

And when it rains, it's like throwing a wrench in a smoothly running machine's gears.

So here's hoping there's no more rain until the summer. And now that I've wasted your time whining about the weather, here's this week's "Odds & Ends", the first of its kind to feature seven local athletes.

No worries. We have power rankings, our "Campus Note of the Week" and a "Where's Derrick Tracker" to make this week's Odds & Ends an even 10.

-- Finally, I got to see some high school baseball this past week. In Peotone's 15-2 win Thursday night, center fielder Josh Brady had his teammates, and admittedly myself, smiling for quite some time. He's fun to watch and fun to be around. He'll tell you he's in the middle of a slump. But he's having fun with it; he struck out Thursday night, looked at his coach and said with a smile, "Welp, not that time either." I couldn't help but admire his attitude. He's hitting .233 with 19 runs scored, five doubles and six RBIs at the top of the Devils' lineup.

-- In my brief career, I've conducted hundreds of interviews. I've interviewed student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, principals, policemen, professional athletes, etc. The list goes on. But Beecher's Gabrielle Lee was one of the best interviews I've had. I talked to Lee after Wednesday's win over Kankakee and the word "articulate" comes to mind. She knew how to handle herself and while I sometimes get, "um, um, um" from high school athletes, Lee was a blast to speak with. In her last five games, she's 7-for-16 with a home run, six RBIs and four runs scored.

-- Although I haven't personally had the chance to catch Manteno's baseball team in action, I'm continuing to hear good things about Eric DeRossett, who I also hear is really good on the basketball court. DeRossett seems to be a big part in each of the Panthers' 16 wins this season. I type up the box scores and constantly read his name. In his past 10 games, DeRossett is hitting .250 with a home run, three RBIs and seven runs scored.

-- I'm pretty sure Eastern Illinois commit Morgan LaMore just lives for the cool moments. Every time I look up, she's pulling out a big hit or a game-winner. She accomplished that exact feat this past Thursday in a win against Oak Forest. There's a reason she's a Division I talent. In her last five games, Bradley-Bourbonnais' catcher is 12-for-23 with three doubles, six RBIs and six runs.

-- Times I've seen Wilmington's Bella Egizio: once. Time I've been impressed by Wilmington's Bella Egizio: once. Egizio, the Wildcats' No. 2 hitter, has been a mainstay at the top of the lineup. This past weekend, Wilmington split a doubleheader with Gardner-South Wilmington and Chicago Christian. On the day, Egizio was 4-for-7 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. In her last five contests, she's 10-for-23 with three doubles, seven RBIs and seven runs.

-- Yet another talented area athlete I haven't watched yet is Milford's Brady Marshino. The Bearcats' pitcher is 1-1 in his last four appearances with 21 strikeouts. At the plate, he's also riding a hot streak while sporting a .364 average in his past three contests with a run and an RBI. His teammate Tyler Buhrmester is on my radar as well, as a hitter and a pitcher. Burhmester's been in a bit of a slump as of late, hitless in his last 13 at-bats. But talented players know how to turn things around. I'm sure he'll break out of it at the right time.

-- Speaking of hot streaks, Central's Andrew Boudreau is on quite the tear. Boudreau, the Comets' leadoff hitter has amassed eight hits in his last five appearances, hitting .444 with four RBIs and seven runs scored. Over that span, Central has a record of 4-1, upping their season mark to 7-9-2.