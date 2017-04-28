Boilermakers win SWSC badminton title in dramatic fashion

NEW LENOX - Sarah Lenfield was quite possibly the most nervous person in Lincoln-Way Central's field house on Thursday night.

Lenfield, in her first year as the co-head coach of Bradley-Bourbonnais' badminton program alongside Jess Jaenicke, had her hands clasped in front of her face. She was staring straight down with her eyes squeezed shut, hoping with every fiber of her being to not hear her team's name called as the runner-up.

This year's SWSC conference badminton title came down to a single point, like it has for the past two years, and both times the odds were not in the Boilermakers' favor.

Last season, the Boilermakers had to share the conference title with Andrew. Two years ago, they lost the championship by a single point to the Thunderbolts.

This team has been all too familiar with falling just short, and to be in the same situation again, with the championship hinging on a single point, was enough to make anyone sweat.

The announcer paused before reading off the name of the second-place team: Lincoln-Way West.

Not Bradley-Bourbonnais. Not anymore.

After coming so close for so long, Bradley-Bourbonnais finally claimed a conference title for itself and in dramatic fashion, coming from behind and finishing with 67 points to the Warriors' 66.

The Boilers were down by two points after the first day of doubles play, trailing West 23-21. They knew West was a fearsome opponent, but nobody knew how close of a call it would be.

"We've been in tournaments way too often where we think, 'Oh, it's going to be this score' and we've been off. We knew it was going to be close, but that was all we knew," Lenfield said.

Bradley-Bourbonnais and Lincoln-Way West went into the second day as the heavy favorites.

After the dust settled from the second round, it was clear that it would be close all the way until the end. BBCHS had six players fighting for the first place spot in their division while the Warriors, wearing neon orange, had seven players with the potential to earn the maximum number of points. Most importantly: three of the matches were head-to-head between BBCHS and Lincoln-Way, and it was likely that the winners of those games would decide which team emerged victorious.

"When you look out at the courts and you see the orange shirts and the black and red shirts, that's when we knew it was real," Lenfield said.

Every point counted in the end, but the trio of No. 7 Ravina Vasanwala, No. 8 Myra Zaheer and No. 9 Kaitlin Alsvig were the heroes for Bradley-Bourbonnais. They were the three that had to play against Lincoln-Way West, and all three stayed calm and swept the Warriors, collecting 18 crucial points. It's that same depth down the ladder that has been instrumental in their success all year.

"The thing about our team is that we're strong all the way through. Everybody is working towards those team totals. There's been years where we've been strong in a couple (spots), first or second singles, but this season we're strong all the way through," Lenfield said.

"It's nice to look out on the court and no matter which one of our girls is playing, to feel like they can pull something off. I don't remember the last time that I haven't been nervous about a couple of girls … but I don't feel that way this year," Jaenicke said.

The team is still looking ahead to sectional tournament play next week, but the conference win cements the fact that this is a team unlike any in recent memory. The Boilers' badminton program has been improving steadily year by year, but this is the team that managed to put all the pieces together.

"This is a new era," Lenfield said.

Looking at where the program has gone this year, it's hard not to think that they'll continue to have success down the road.

"This is so awesome to know their confidence, because I've been around as a coach and a player for a while, and we never were at the point where we ever thought we even had a chance," Jaenicke said.

The confidence is there, but so was the excitement at finally winning the coveted SWSC trophy, and the team and coaches spent the time after the awards ceremony crying and hugging each other while taking goofy photos.

Vasanwala, a senior on the team who has been there through all the ties and second-place finishes, said it best afterwards.

"To be able to finally win it was the greatest feeling in the world," she said, grinning ear-to-ear.