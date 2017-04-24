Local Sports Roundup, April 24, 2017

<strong>LOCAL ROUNDUP</strong>

<strong>BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Wilmington 3, Peotone 1</strong>

Wilmington's Dillon Tjelle fired a gem helping the Wildcats to a 3-1 victory over Peotone on Monday.

Tjelle threw a complete game four-hitter while striking out four.

Mark Youngquist had two hits for Wilmington.

<strong>Grant Park 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 3</strong>

Caleb Benson threw a complete game striking out nine helping the Dragons to the River Valley Conference win.

Jacob Jarski had two hits, including a homer and drove in five runs for the Dragons.

Ethan Schneider, Will Schneider and Lane Thiesen each had two hits for the Dragons.

Matthew Wepprecht had two hits for the Panthers.

<strong>Salt Fork 7, Milford 3</strong>

Salt Fork's five-run fifth inning put the Bearcats away.

Alex Barney drove in two runs for Milford.

<strong>Streator 9, Reed-Custer 4</strong>

The Comets fell in Interstate Eight Conference play.

Hunter Murawski was a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish with an RBI.

<strong>Beecher 5, Crossroads Christian 0</strong>

Alex Ranger spun a complete-game shutout striking out four hitters.

Beecher finally got on the board scoring three times in the fifth and added another two in the sixth.

Eight different Bobcats had one hit and Jacob Pevion drove in two runs.

<strong>Armstrong 11, Cissna Park 10</strong>

Armstrong scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge the Timberwolves.

Benoit went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Cissna Park.

<strong>Central 7, Watseka 5</strong>

Davy Zell's walkoff homer led the Comets to a Sangamon Valley Conference victory.

Zell finished with three RBIs.

Jeff Gifford picked up the win throwing a scoreless seventh inning fanning two Warriors.

Jack Jarvis had two hits for Comets.

Gary Bass had three hits while Joey Jaskula and Jack Fegan each had two hits for Watseka.

<strong>St. Anne 4, Illinois Lutheran 2</strong>

Travis DeYoung surrendered just two earned runs as the Cardinals picked up the RVC win.

Connor Cotton had three hits while Noah Burling and DeYoung each registered two hits for the Cardinals.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Thornwood 3</strong>

The Boilermakers scored 12 times in the third to put away SouthWest Suburban Conference rival Thornwood.

Jake Develder was 3-for-3 at the plate for BBCHS.

Tyler Jasmin, Ryan Jemar and Max Pinski each had three hits for the Boilermakers.

Jonathon Koerner picked up the win pitching three innings for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Grant Park 3</strong>

The Panthers got some nice production from the offense in a comfortable River Valley Conference win over Grant Park.

Kira Gleason, Delaney Miner and Shelby Serena all knocked in two runs and had a pair of hits and Tori King, Madelyn Storm and Emily Beck knocked in one run apiece.

Serena also earned the win, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five.

Quinn Mattson and Veronica Velasquez each had two hits for the Dragons in the loss.

<strong>Illinois Lutheran 8, St. Anne 7</strong>

The Cardinals fell to Lutheran in a close one.

Kendall Yuknis had a nice day at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a triple and Shelby Davis added two hits for St. Anne.

Yuknis took the loss, allowing eight runs, six earned, while striking out five.

<strong>Streator 4, Reed-Custer 2</strong>

Kenna Wilkey went 2-for-3 with a home run as the Comets fell in Interstate Eight Conference action to Streator.

Wilkey pitched the first inning and struck out two of the three batters she faced. MacKenzie Collier pitched the remaining five and finished with five strikeouts.

<strong>Watseka 13, Armstrong-Potomac 0</strong>

Taylor Hotaling tossed a five-inning one-hitter and got plenty of support from her offense as the Warriors demolished Armstrong at home.

Hotaling fanned eleven in the shutout and Magan Harris and Kennedy Bauer each hit home runs.

Harris also doubled and knocked in five RBIs and Bauer drove in three runs. Summer Cramer doubled and drove home two of her own.

<strong>Beecher 23, Donovan 1; Beecher 16, Donovan 1</strong>

The Bobcats handed Donovan a pair of thrashings in a weekday doubleheader.

Kate Landis was a perfect 7-for-7 in the two games, driving in three runs and scoring five times. Taylor Johnson was 5-for-7 with 7 RBIs, a double and a home run.

<strong>Iroquois West 13, Tri-Point 1</strong>

The Raiders notched their third win of the season in dominant fashion.

Tayler Fairley, Meara Tilstra and Justine Stiers each knocked in three runs for Iroquois West. Tilstra earned the win from the circle by throwing three innings of one-run ball and striking out six.

<strong>Seneca 8, Coal City 2</strong>

Seneca picked up a flurry of early runs before holding the Coalers at bay in an I-8 conference win.

Madison Emerson led Coal City with a pair of hits and an RBI in the loss and Alivia Phelps took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned, on four hits in two innings of work.

<strong>Herscher 3, Manteno 2</strong>

The Panthers made a late push with a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but some defensive miscues allowed the Tigers to get just enough to secure an I-8 conference win.

Kelsey Post held Manteno to just two runs on six hits in her complete game victory while striking out eight. Chloe Jefferson hit a solo home run and Molly Cann singled and knocked in a run.

Kori Fricke held Herscher to just three hits in the tough-luck loss, Lanie Malone tripled and scored once and Amber Daly and Ramsey Johnson each picked up an RBI.

<strong>Salt Fork 17, Milford 0</strong>

Milford managed just one hit and committed five errors in a lopsided loss to Salt Fork.

Reyse Mussard picked up the Bearcats' lone hit and Brittney Bailey took the loss.

<strong>Peotone 14, Wilmington 4</strong>

Lily Ruckman knocked in six runs and picked up three hits in the Blue Devils' I-8 win over Wilmington.

Mae Graffeo earned the win, allowing one run on six hits in three innings of work.