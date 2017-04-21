Getting to Know Reed-Custer's Eddie Wilkins

Reed-Custer senior Eddie Wilkins has been the area's best pitcher and power hitter through the first third of the season. Wilkins recently sat down with the Daily Journal after the Comets' game at Beecher to talk baseball, last year's state championship run, his recent commitment to play baseball at University of Illinois-Springfield and more.

<strong>Briefly sum up a Jake Evans practice?</strong>

"It's very similar to coach (Jerry) Cougill. The difference is we run a lot more.

<strong>What's it like playing with those group of guys?</strong>

I love it man. I love these guys. I thought it was going to be a little different this year without Brent (Headrick), Jordan (Walden) and those guys, but we came out here positive and we're having fun.

<strong>What does it feel like to win a state championship?</strong>

"It felt unreal, pretty much. Wal (Jordan Walden) came up and got the work done like we thought he would. There are no words to describe it. Best experience of my life up until this point - a moment the Yak squad will never forget."

<strong>Biggest key to avoiding a hangover the season after a state championship?</strong>

"We remind ourselves that we're not the same thing. We still have to come out and play. Everyone wants to come out and beat us instead of lay down for us.

<strong>Biggest key to making a deep postseason run?</strong>

Stay positive. There's not times when we're negative, but we need to stay together as one. Last year we were so much of a family. Before every game, we went out to eat or do something as a team. That was a bigger key than the people we had on the team, was making that family connection. We need to stay close and we'll be good.

<strong>Why University of Illinois-Springfield?</strong>

I was expecting to go (NCAA Division I), but I got there and loved everything about it. I loved the field. I loved the coaches. I loved the team. I loved the facilities. I just loved everything about it. It made sense for me to go there. It just felt like home.

<strong>Describe the recruiting process in one word?</strong>

Diffferent.

<strong>Best Dancer?</strong>

Danny (Fierro)

<strong>Funniest teammate?</strong>

Adrian Fierro or Parker Dransfeldt. They're there and make the entire dugout laugh.

<strong>Favorite baseball movie?</strong>

42. I love that movie. It's a big inspiration.

<strong>What one question would you ask President Donald Trump.</strong>

Why didn't you stay in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)? I'm a big WWE guy.

<strong>Best player on a terrible team or worst on a great one?</strong>

Worst player on a great team, because I wouldn't be having fun as the best player on a terrible team.

<strong>Player you'd most like to pitch to?</strong>

Miguel Cabrera or Mike Trout. In my eyes, they're the best two hitters in the MLB. I'd just like to see what I could do against them, but they'd probably hit one 500 feet off me.

<strong>Pitcher you'd most like to hit against?</strong>

Aroldis Chapman. I'd love to see what 105 (mph) looks like.

<strong>Role Model?</strong>

My dad. It was just me and my dad my whole life pretty much. My mom wasn't there when I was younger. It was always him and I and it was always baseball stuff. I have to say my grandparents too, because my dad worked a full time job while raising me. They were always there.

<strong>Celebrity Crush?</strong>

Taylor Swift or Scarlett Johanson

<strong>Cubs or Sox?</strong>

Cubs

<strong>Biggest area rival?</strong>

Coal City. We have good games against pretty much everyone — Wilmington, Herscher, Plano, and Manteno — but there's just something about Coal City that just gets under our skin sometimes.

<strong>Toughest area pitcher to face?</strong>

(Brad) Littleton was tough, but now, I'd say (Tyler) Stuart. We haven't faced him yet, but I know he has good stuff and he'll be a good challenge to face. Stuart or Nick Crowe, because he's a knuckleballer. He doesn't throw the hardest, but he can locate.

<strong>What message do you have for Reed-Custer doubters?</strong>

I can see why you doubt us, but you're not in the clubhouse or locker room with us or watching us every day. Our number one goal is to go back and repeat.

<strong>Coach's Take:</strong> Eddie is a bulldog. That's the best way to describe him," Evans said. "He's very competitive. He will do anything it takes to win whether it's his bat or on the mound. His competitiveness is one of his best qualities heading to college.

<strong>Teammate's Take:</strong> "I've been playing sports with Eddie since I was little and if I could say one thing about what makes him such a great leader, teammate and individual player it's his competitiveness," catcher Sam Lepper said. "He has very high standards for himself and that's what makes him achieve what he has in his career. Even though Eddie might get a little rough in his way to being competitive, everyone on our team looks up to him."

<strong>Writer's Take</strong>: Wilkins has been a quiet superstar for four years. Super talented players Brent Headrick, Jordan Walden and Travis Schoonover drew most of the headlines during last year's state championship run, but it was Wilkins who quietly kept the team afloat with excellent starts. He silenced all critics with dominant performances, picking up wins in the sectional championship and state semifinals. Few athletes deserve the praise more than Wilkins, a person and player dedicated to baseball.