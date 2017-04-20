Yellowlegs making long way north

The greater yellowlegs sandpiper, a medium-sized shorebird standing up to 15 inches tall, is an elegant long-legged wader that is a migrant through our part of the Midwest in the spring and fall.

Currently they are heading north and we can find the birds in the flooded fields and the shallows of ponds and lakes as the Midwest becomes a staging area for many shorebirds as they head for Canada, where they will spend their summer breeding season on the marshy areas and the tundra from southern Alaska to Newfoundland.

Last Friday, I was able to watch six greater yellowlegs and four lesser yellowlegs feeding in a small, flooded section of a field south of Herscher.

The lesser yellowlegs look very similar to the greater yellowlegs but are noticeably smaller when observed side by side. The greater yellowleg has a 26-inch wingspan and certainly appears somewhat lanky as it steps through the shallows with those long yellow legs.

All of the birds in the group were moving mostly the same direction as they waded through the shallow water with some zigzagging, some darting and even crossing each others path.

The greater yellowlegs would appear to push the lesser along if they slowed progress. At times the birds would pause to stick their faces and their long, slightly turned up bill into the water and, with a swiping motion, they would move their heads side to side as they searched for prey.

The birds seemed to have one thing in mind and that was to find food. Many of them have come a great distance and still have a long way to go as they make their way to the nesting grounds.

The greater yellowlegs spend the winter months along the coasts of North America from New York to California, including the Gulf of Mexico and Central and South America. Even though their population is believed to be stable, the loss of habitat in the winter range is their biggest threat.