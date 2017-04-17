Boys Track: Iroquois West and Peotone bring experience to table

<strong>Iroquois West

Key returners:</strong> Markese Gaytan, Jacob Connor, Jeff McCurry, Trysten Massey and Jacob Reitz

<strong>Outlook:</strong> A concern for the Raiders going into this season was if two-time state qualifier Markese Gaytan, who dealt with a leg injury in football season and then hurt the other leg later in the year, would be able to return to the team.

Luckily for Iroquois West, he's back earlier than expected and has been running well so far this season. With Gaytan on the roster, the team returns three of its four runners in the 400-meter relay who qualified for state last season, with Jacob Connor and Jeff McCurry back in the mix. Finding the fourth leg will be the key for the team's attempt at a repeat trip to the state meet.

Depth might be an issue, as the team tinkers with the lineup to find where it can maximize points. Trysten Massey and Jacob Reitz will be relied on in the throws, and Noah Wilwohl, Noah Schnurr and Thomas MacDonald will contribute in the middle and long distance events.

<strong>Peotone</strong>

<strong>Key returners:</strong> Will Gaskin, Zack Crocker, Petyon Walker and Andrew Grezkowiak

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Though Peotone has a new head coach this year in Bill Benner, the team won't be lacking in experience. Benner has experience coaching at other schools, and he returns a significant number of athletes with postseason experience.

Leading the team will be the distance squad, including cross-country state qualifiers Will Gaskin, Zack Crocker, Peyton Walker and Andrew Grezskowiak. Throw in freshman Joey Uthe, and the team's distance and middle-distance crew will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Also returning is co-captain Joe Wroblicky, which adds experience to the throws team in discus. Sprinters Chandler Gartner, Jacob Dodson and Jacob Geyer also will take the lead on relays.