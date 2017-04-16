Local Sports Roundup, April 15

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>Herscher 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4</strong>

Herscher's Molly Cann gave the Tigers a 5-4 win over Class 2A's No. 1 ranked team, St. Joseph-Ogden, Saturday morning.

Cann was 3-for-4 at the dish with a double, triple, two runs and two RBIs. She came through in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Herscher (9-2) to a win in walk-off fashion.

Hallie Outsen was also instrumental in the victory, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Cann and Outsen were responsible for all six of Herscher's base hits.

In the circle, Morgan Scivally (5-1) picked up the win in relief of starter Kelsey Post. Scivally threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing a hit and striking out two. Post last 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits.

<strong>Beecher 8, Reed-Custer 5; Beecher 6, Reed-Custer 1</strong>

Beecher's Kimberly Brown outdueled Reed-Custer's Kenna Wilkey Saturday afternoon as the Bobcats (10-2) beat the Comets in Game 1 of a doubleheader by an 8-5 final.

In the first contest, Jessica Lee led Beecher's offense with a 2-for-4 performance including an RBI and a run. Margaret Landis didn't record a hit but scored two runs and knocked in one.

For Reed-Custer, Wilkey was 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and an RBI. Michell Mack followed, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple.

In Game 2, Beecher once again came out on top. The Bobcats' duo of Kayla Hon and Chandler Claus led the way in the circle as their team enjoyed a 6-1 victory.

Gabrielle Lee was 1-for-3 in the win with two RBIs while Jessica Lee was 2-for-4 with a triple and and RBI. Katelyn Landis added two hits and two runs while Margaret Landis earned two hits, crossed home plate once and had an RBI.

For Reed-Custer (8-5), Antoinette Hill was 2-for-3, as was Grace Colclsaure. In the circle, Mackenzie Collier took the loss, throwing all seven innings and surrendering one earned run on six hits.

<strong>Kankakee 4, Joliet Central 1</strong>

Alanna Glogowski picked up a pair of hits and knocked in two runs while Sara Serena struck out a season-high 16 batters as the Kays picked up a nice win over Joliet Central.

Kaylee Seppelfrick singled, doubled and also drove in two runs as Kankakee improved its season standing to 9-3 overall this season.

<strong>Prairie Central 9, Coal City 5</strong>

Leah Campos and Alivia Phelps delivered at the dish for the Coalers, but Prairie Central's offense proved too potent in the end.

Campos went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and Phelps took advantage of Campos' knack for reaching base by smacking a double and a home run on the way to three RBIs.

The Coalers led for most of the contest behind Phelps' pitching, but Prairie Central caught up in the end with a four-run fourth to chase Phelps from the circle, then picked up four unearned runs in the sixth thanks to some defensive shakiness from Coal City that sealed its fate.

<strong>BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Peotone 30, Bloom 25</strong>

55 combined runs, 41 hits, 18 free bases issued, eight errors and all in just seven innings.

Peotone (7-6) earned a 30-25 victory over Bloom Saturday afternoon. The final score is not a typo.

While pitching was obviously not a strong suit, Dylan Keene led the Blue Devils' offense with a 3-for-4 day, notching two home runs, five runs scored and eight RBIs. Caleb Hunter, Josh Brady and Matt Koran all had three RBIs for Peotone while eight players had two or more hits.

Hunter picked up the pitching win, throwing one inning and allowing seven runs -- three earned.

In total, Peotone's pitching staff threw 185 pitches while Bloom's hurlers threw 232.

<strong>Dwight 11, Ridgeview 0</strong>

Dwight (4-8) had little trouble with Ridgeview Saturday in an 11-0 win on the road.

Logan Graham (2-2) got the win on the bump, throwing four innings of shutout baseball and striking out seven batters. At the plate, Graham led the way with a triple, three RBIs and two runs.

Also contributing was Wesley Pulver and Blake Graham. Pulver had two doubles, a single, an RBI and two runs while Graham scored three times.

<strong>LeRoy 8, Cissna Park 4; LeRoy 26, Cissna Park 4</strong>

LeRoy swept Cissna Park Saturday in convincing fashion.

Cissna's Park's Mario Renteria took the loss in Game 1 while Austin Kreger got the L in Game 2.

Coal City 13, Morris 5

Justin Dabulskis (3-0) threw five innings for Coal City in the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits while recording five strikeouts and five walks.

At the plate, Bake Harseim was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Keegan Gagliardo was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI while Austin Mellen also drove in two RBIs.

<strong>Watseka 10, South Newton 2</strong>

Drew LaVoie picked up a win on the hill, throwing five innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven for the Warriors (4-6).

Jaden Downs led Watseka's offense, going 2-for-2 and pelting a three-run home run. Tim Wright also contributed going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while both LaVoie and Joe Jaskula recorded two-run bombs.