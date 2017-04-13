High School Baseball: Manteno routs Wilmington

Manteno scored 11 runs on 10 hits against Wilmington on Tuesday night, picking up an 11-1 win.

Nick Crowe led the offense for the Panthers, knocking in four RBIs and two hits, and teammate Eric DeRossett finished with two RBIs and a hit, also scoring twice.

DeRossett and Connor McCormick also hit a home run apiece for good measure.

<strong>Beecher 12, Central 3</strong>

Jacob Pevion lasted four innings on the mound for the Bobcats, recording three strikeouts and allowing just five hits.

He also contributed three hits and scored twice in the win. Andrew Olszewski chipped in two hits and an RBI, and Austin Burgess added a hit and four RBIs, blasting a home run for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats held onto a 2-1 lead going into the third before they broke the game open with a six-run third inning.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 4, St. Anne 3; Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 1</strong>

Down 3-1 before their game was postponed on Monday because of weather, the Panthers earned a comeback victory over the Cardinals with a two-run seventh inning.

Matthew Wepprecht went 2-for-3 for Gardner-South Wilmington, knocking in two runs on two hits and scoring once. The winning pitcher for the Panthers was Dakota Watson, who pitched four innings and struck out three batters.

The Panthers took home another close victory over St. Anne in the second contest, which remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth.

Chris Ruiz pitched six shutout innings for Gardner-South Wilmington, facing 22 batters and striking out seven.

Nathan Wozniak and Braden Marks earned the lone hits for the Panthers.

Noah Burling took the loss for St. Anne in a strong effort, allowing just one earned run during six innings.

<strong>BBCHS 12, Thornridge 2</strong>

Joe Sikma threw three innings for the Boilers and walked away with the win, striking out six batters and allowing just one earned run.

Jordan O'Neal hit an inside-the-park home run for the Boilers early, knocking the ball deep into left field and beating the throw to home. He finished with four RBIs.

Ben Benoit had two hits and scored twice for BBCHS, and teammate Jacob Develder finished with two hits and two RBIs.

<strong>Herscher 7, Pontiac 6</strong>

Pontiac tried a late comeback against Herscher, tallying three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers held on for the victory.

Herscher had 10 hits on the evening, led by Joel Azzarelli and Trevor Berns, who finished with three hits apiece. Azzarelli also had three RBIs for the Tigers.

<strong>Grant Park 15, Donovan 0</strong>

Ethan Schneider struck out eight of Donovan's batters, allowing just two hits.

Jake Jarski, Alex Hamilton and Jake Dickson each finished with two hits; Dickson and Hamilton also recorded two RBIs, as did freshman Austin Mussman. Jarski picked up one of his own in the win.

<strong>Georgetown-Ridge 14, Milford 0</strong>

Kyle McNally threw 4 1/3 innings for the Bearcats in a brutal shutout loss. McNally allowed just five hits and struck out nine batters for Milford, but his team's offense couldn't get going.

<strong>Coal City 5, Sandwich 4</strong>

Sandwich held a 4-0 lead over the Coalers going into the bottom of the fifth before a late rally secured the win for Coal City.

Keegan Gagliardo came on in relief and didn't allow a hit in five innings, striking out six batters.

Payton Hutchings had two hits, and Kaleb Spreitzer slammed home a three-run homer. Beau Wills and Cody Elrod each had a double.