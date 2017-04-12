Local Sports Roundup, 4/12

<strong>LOCAL ROUNDUP</strong>

<strong>GIRLS SOCCER</strong>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Manteno 1</strong>

The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back from a loss Tuesday to beat the Panthers on the road Wednesday.

Autumn Hollowell scored two goals for BBCHS while Brenna Castillo scored twice and dished out three assists. Haleigh Sutter and Avery Fountain also scored for the Boilermakers.

<strong>Beecher 9, Rich Central 0</strong>

The Bobcats annihilated Rich Central thanks to an offensive outburst that left the Olympians reeling.

Carah Graham and Kate Bireline each scored two goals in the victory while Yadi Barraza, Marley Reilly, Casey Cook, Kaitlyn Houser and Maddie Janssen scored once in the rout.

The Bobcats are now 3-4 and a perfect 3-0 in River Valley conference play.

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>Grant Park 7, Donovan 3</strong>

Quinn Matteson cemented Grant Park's 7-3 victory over Donovan, crushing a grand slam for the Dragons in the win.

Sierra Sims pitched the entire game for Donovan. Hadleigh Loitz and Samantha English also had good nights at the plate, collecting two hits each.

<strong>Manteno 12, Wilmington 2</strong>

Kori Fricke pitched all five innings for the Panthers and allowed just two runs on seven hits, striking out three of Wilmington's batters.

Justine Reents took the loss for the Wildcats, pitching four innings and allowing 12 runs, just two of them earned.

Manteno's Lanie Malone finished with two hits and two RBIs. She also crossed the plate twice for the Panthers.

<strong>Herscher 12, Dwight 4</strong>

Kelsey Post once again threw well in the circle, lasting five innings and striking out four Trojans in a lopsided win.

Gabby Schultz, Molly Cann and Hallie Outsen each chipped in with two hits as Schultz also added four RBIs. Morgan Scivally also hit a solo bomb, late in the game for Beecher.

The Tigers are now 8-2 on the season.

<strong>Peotone 13, Momence 4</strong>

Sydney Reams took the loss for Momence in seven innings in the circle, allowing nine earned runs on 13 hits.

Earning the win for Peotone was Mae Graffeo, who replaced Madi Herder. Graffeo pitched 4 1/3 innings, surrendering no hits and allowing just one earned run.

Sam Gwiazda had a stellar night at the plate, going 4-for-5 and finishing with five RBIs. Both Gwiazda and Josie Graffeo knocked the ball out of the park for Peotone.

<strong>Beecher 5, Homewood Flossmoor 0</strong>

Beecher's Jessica Lee went 2-for-3 at the plate and picked up an RBI while teammate Kaylie Sippel had three RBIs on a triple in a shutout win.

Three of Beecher's five runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Kimberly Brown threw all seven innings for the Bobcats, allowing five hits and striking out two batters.

<strong>Coal City 10, Sandwich 6</strong>

Alivia Phelps didn't have her best outing, allowing seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in the circle. But her seven strikeouts got the job done for the Coalers and she picked up the win.

The Coalers scored all ten of their runs in the bottom of the third, chasing Sandwich's starting pitcher in the process.

Leah Campos led the team with three hits while Blaire Harseim finished with two hits and two RBIs. Teammate Madison Emerson had two hits and three RBIs.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 8, St. Anne 7; St. Anne 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 1</strong>

In the first game of a double-header, Gardner-South Wilmington held on against St. Anne, thanks to two triples from Kira Gleason and Sydney Perkins.

Shelby Serena earned the win for the Panthers.

St. Anne needed just six innings in the second contest, making quick work of the Panthers' batters. Jenni Price went 2-for-3 and Delaney Miner was 2-for-2 in the loss.

<strong>BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Manteno 11, Wilmington 1</strong>

Manteno scored 11 runs on 10 hits against Wilmington on Tuesday night.

Nick Crowe led the offense for the Panthers, knocking in four RBIs and two hits while teammate Eric DeRossett finished with two RBIs and a hit, also scoring twice.

DeRossett and Connor McCormick also hit a home run apiece for good measure.

<strong>Beecher 12, Central 3</strong>

Jacob Pevion lasted four innings on the mound for the Bobcats, recording three strikeouts and allowing just five hits.

He also contributed three hits and scored twice in the win. Andrew Olszewski chipped in two hits and an RBI while Austin Burgess added a hit and four RBIs, blasting a home run for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats held onto a 2-1 lead going into the third before they broke the game open with a six-run third inning.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 4, St. Anne 3; Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 1</strong>

Down 3-1 before their game was postponed on Monday because of weather, the Panthers earned a comeback victory over the Cardinals with a two-run seventh inning.

Matthew Wepprecht went 2-for-3 for Gardner-South Wilmington, knocking in two runs on two hits and scoring once. The winning pitcher for the Panthers was Dakota Watson, who pitched four innings and struck out three batters.

The Panthers took home another close victory over St. Anne in the second contest that remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth.

Chris Ruiz pitched six shutout innings for Gardner-South Wilmington, facing 22 batters and striking out seven.

Nathan Wozniak and Braden Marks earned the lone hits for the Panthers.

Noah Burling took the loss for St. Anne in a strong effort, allowing just one earned run over six innings.

<strong>BBCHS 12, Thornridge 2</strong>

Joe Sikma threw three innings for the Boilers and walked away with the win, striking out six batters and allowing just one earned run.

Jordan O'Neal hit an inside-the-park home run for the Boilers early, knocking the ball deep into left field and beating the throw to home. He finished with four RBIs.

Ben Benoit had two hits and scored twice for BBCHS while teammate Jacob Develder finished with two hits and two RBIs.

<strong>Herscher 7, Pontiac 6</strong>

Pontiac tried a late comeback against Herscher, tallying three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers held on for the victory.

Herscher had 10 hits on the evening, led by Joel Azzarelli and Trevor Berns, who finished with three hits apiece. Azzarelli also had three RBIs for the Tigers.

<strong>Grant Park 15, Donovan 0</strong>

Ethan Schneider struck out eight of Donovan's batters, allowing just two hits.

Jake Jarski, Alex Hamilton and Jake Dickson each finished with two hits; Dickson and Hamilton also recorded two RBIs, as did freshman Austin Mussman. Jarski picked up one of his own in the win.

<strong>Georgetown-Ridge 14, Milford 0</strong>

Kyle McNally threw 4 1/3 innings for the Bearcats in a brutal shutout loss. McNally allowed just five hits and struck out nine batters for Milford, but his team's offense couldn't get going.

<strong>Coal City 5, Sandwich 4</strong>

Sandwich held a 4-0 lead over the Coalers going into the bottom of the fifth before a late rally secured the win for Coal City.

Keegan Gagliardo came on in relief and didn't allow a hit in five innings, striking out six batters.

Payton Hutchings had two hits and Kaleb Spreitzer slammed home a three-run homer. Beau Wills and Cody Elrod each had a double.