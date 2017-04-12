Caise named newest Boilermakers' water polo coach

Emily Caise has been named the new head coach of Bradley-Bourbonnais' girls water polo program.

Caise replaces former head coach Andrew Helgeson who left mid-season to take a job in St. Louis.

Caise's first day as head coach was Wednesday after spending most of this season as an assistant coach. She's been with the BBCHS water polo program for two years.

She was formerly part of the men's water polo coaching staff at Lindenwood College, where the team won nationals and was also part of the coaching staff at Connecticut College for a year before coming to BBCHS.

Helgeson took over as the girls water polo coach in 2010, which was also Caise's senior year at the high school. She played for Helgeson before eventually coming back and coaching with him and now takes his place behind the bench.

The Boilers are currently 10-5 this season.