Tigers use long ball to rout Bulldogs

HERSCHER - In the bottom of Tuesday night's first inning, Herscher catcher Chloe Jefferson muscled a pitch over the right field wall.

After giving her Tigers an early 4-0 lead, the sophomore catcher rounded the bases at a reasonable pace and met the rest of her teammates, jubilantly, at home plate.

She stepped on the dish, headed to the dugout, took her helmet off and made a beeline towards the batting cage where a tee was already set up.

Back to work.

Herscher (7-2, 2-1 Interstate Eight) used that type of mindset to hand Streator a 10-1 loss, a win that came just one night after falling to the Bulldogs by a 4-0 score.

"The girls know they're welcome to go hit on the tee whenever they want," Herscher coach Mike Cann said. "If it's set up, it's all theirs. We want them to get those extra cuts in and they like to hit. They swing the bat religiously."

Jefferson's home run was followed by moonshots off the bats of Gabby Schultz, in the second, and Paige Glass, in the sixth.

Those three bombs paced the Tigers' offense, a unit that collected a total of 10 hits.

"After (Monday's) loss, half of our team got into the cage," Cann said. "They weren't happy with the loss. Tonight, with Chloe's home run, followed by Gabby's home run, we took the air out of (Streator) in the first inning. Molly (Cann) had a double that also provided a dent and Paige's home run made it full circle."

While Herscher's offense hit its stride, pitcher Morgan Scivally was piecing together quite the performance as well.

The sophomore flame thrower had a stretch where she retired 11 of 12 batters before ending the contest with 12 strikeouts. Scivally surrendered the run on just five hits.

"Morgan got in a good flow tonight," Cann said. "She was hitting her spots. Her fastball was hitting its location and her secondary pitch, a change-up, was really good tonight. We call that the animal. She threw a quality game tonight. Streator didn't give up. Morgan just shut them down."

Before Jefferson's home run, Scivally had driven in a run before Allyson Beckman scored on a passed ball. In the second, Schultz made it 6-0 with a high drive into straight away center.

Molly Cann made it 8-0 in the third with a two-run double before Hallie Outsen tacked on another run in the fifth with an RBI single. Glass' home run rounded out the Tigers' scoring.

For Streator, Maggie McGurk took the loss, lasting two innings and giving up six earned runs on six hits. She struck out three and issued on free pass.

Delanie Johnson led the Bulldogs' offense, finishing 2-for-2 with a double and a run.

The Tigers will be back in action Wednesday evening at Dwight.

"(Dwight) has two really good pitchers in Abby Edwards and Sydney Christensen. It'll be a good game. I really think Dwight has a chance to compete for the (Class) 1A title. I think you'll see them go deep into the postseason. So it's going to be a challenge for us."