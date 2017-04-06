Five Boilermakers find back of net in win over Spartans

BRADLEY — At the conclusion of Tuesday night's contest between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Marian Catholic, Rohan Robinson had a 15-minute conference with his team at midfield.

Robinson's Boilermakers had just won their fourth game in as many tries with a seemingly impressive 6-0 blowout of the Spartans.

But like any successful coach, Robinson had found many things his girls could still work on in the win.

"In Tuesday night's game against Bolingbrook, which was a tougher game, we played really well," Robinson said. "We executed well and we dominated the possession. And even though we may have dominated possession tonight, we weren't as crisp as we were Tuesday. I think we were a little bit lackluster at times. They didn't show the emphasis and they didn't show the urgency I wanted them to. That's what I was disappointed with."

While Robinson may have been disappointed with the majority of his team's sense of urgency, he gave credit where it was due.

Sophomore Zoie Langlois scored two goals to give the Boilermakers (4-0) distance early on. When she wasn't finding the back of the net, she was acting as an anchor in the center of the field.

"Last year, Zoie sat out most of the season because she had an ankle problem," Robinson said. "It hurt us. This year, she's grasping playing the way we want her to play. She's been doing really well. She brings a lot for us and a little bit of everything."

The key to the win, like any other, came in 1-on-1 matchups. That was an area where Bradley-Bourbonnais was absolutely superior.

"That's always where you win your games," Robinson said. "You have to win the first ball. If you don't win the first ball, you have to work twice as hard to win that second ball. And for us, we have always tried to win the first ball to make life a lot easier. We pride ourselves in doing just that."

As far as scoring goes, Molly Sutter gave BBCHS a 1-0 lead with 31:09 left in the first half. Longlois then scored at the 17:38 mark in the first and the 31:59 mark in the second, stretching the edge to 3-0.

Freshman Brenna Castillo then found the top left corner of the net from about 17 feet out to make it 4-0 before Haleigh Sutter scored with 18:05 remaining, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Boilermakers' final goal came off the foot of Autumn Hollowell with just 7:22 left in the contest.

In total, BBCHS tallied 34 shots, 21 on goal, compared to Marian Catholic's one shot on goal.

"I keep telling them that next week, we really start playing tough opponents," Robinson said. "We have Sandburg on Tuesday, which comes after a game against Manteno Monday night. So we're going to have tired legs and we're going to have to be ready to play. That's one of the things we talked about tonight."

The Boilermakers will now take a three-day break before traveling to take on the Panthers Monday night in a nonconference affair.

"We both know each other," Robinson said. "You'll find that our girls and Manteno's girls play together. So there's a lot of friendship there. But they do know one thing; they want our scalp and we want their scalp. It's kind of a rivalry. Nothing bitter but it's a thing."