College baseball: ONU grinds out doubleheader sweep

Olivet Nazarene University had to grind it out against Roosevelt, but managed to walk away with a pair of wins.

The Tigers picked up a 3-1 win in the first game and a 2-1 10-inning victory in the second game on Wednesday.

Wes Tobin, who went all seven innings for the Tigers, allowed one earned run while striking out six.

The two teams were tied for the majority of the game, but the Tigers broke the stalemate in the top of the sixth to secure the lead for good.

Bryan Klendworth, Tyler Fisher and Gabe Sevigny drove in the Olivet runs.

The second game came down to the wire, stretching out to 10 innings before ONU broke through with a run in the top of the 10th.

Pitcher Nick Campe lasted eight innings, striking out six batters before he was relieved by Alexander DeYoung. DeYoung picked up the win after pitching a scoreless ninth.

Klendworth had another strong outing at the plate, connecting for two hits. Ben Hill and Ryan Campbell each finished with two hits.

<strong>KCC 9, Joliet Junior College 3</strong>

KCC baseball hit the 20-win mark defeating Joliet Junior College.

The Cavaliers got the scoring started with a five-run second inning and added four more for good measure.

Devin Peters threw six innings in the win, his fourth of the year. He allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out five.

Hayden Stoewer had three hits and Chase Gadau and Matthew Kingery each picked up a pair of hits for KCC.