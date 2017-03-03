Little League tryouts, registration starting

Kankakee Jaycees Little League will be holding tryouts on Saturday for any child between 9 and 10 years old who did not play Little League last year.

There is no cost for the tryouts. They will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at TNT hitting in Kankakee at 197 S. West Ave.

Registration for the Jaycees still is open at all levels. T-ball is open for children from 4 to 6 years old with a $45 signup fee, minor leagues are open for 7- to 9-year-olds at $75, and Little League is open for children between 10 to 12 years old for $75.

Visit the Jaycees website at kcjll.org, or call president Carolyn Mitchell at 815-412-5748 for more information.