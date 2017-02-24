Boys Basketball: T'Wolves chop down St. Anne in a championship stunner

Cissna Park needed the perfect storm to beat host St. Anne in the Class 1A Regional final.

The Timberwolves needed an offense that could outgun the Cardinals, a defense that could slow down St. Anne's most dangerous weapon, Jalmen Sullivan, and the stamina to play that way through four quarters.

Somehow, against all odds, it worked for Cissna Park, who pulled off not just an upset, but a dominant 64-44 win.

The unexpected result left the Cardinals standing around stunned after the buzzer while the family and fans of Cissna Park flooded the court and mobbed the team on St. Anne's home court.

"I expected us to come out and compete," said Cissna Park head coach Kevin Long. "Did I expect us to win by double-digits? No…to come over here and get a win by 20 points, I'm kind of shell-shocked here."

The two teams faced off against each other earlier in the regular season, and St. Anne took home the W in a 10-point 58-48 victory. The key difference between that game and the regional final was the dynamic duo of Julian and Christian Stadeli. The twin towers each stand at 6'6" and were the cornerstones of Cissna Park's offense and defense, finishing with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

"The two twins are playing much stronger in the post right now," said St. Anne head coach Rick Schoon. "I think the biggest difference is the two twins. They're playing really strong inside, and they make a huge difference.

"We were able to control the paint last time against them, and this time they controlled the paint."

Cissna Park's defense was nearly perfect against St. Anne. Jalmen Sullivan wasn't going to be denied completely – he finished with 17 points and knocked down more than one impressive 3-pointer despite being heavily guarded – but the Timberwolves out-rebounded the Cardinals and stayed in passing lanes, breaking up plays and frustrating the St. Anne offense. Cissna Park's own offense was patient, taking its time on every possession and finishing some incredible back-door plays. In a pinch, the team just got the ball to a Stadeli twin, who would finish at the rim.

"We stressed boxing out before the game, and I think everyone did a good job with that," said Christian Stadeli. " And that translated to our offense, and we got easy buckets, too."

"Our kids executed almost to a T our defense game plan where we mixed three or four different defenses all night long," said Long. "Our offensive execution, with the exception of three or four possessions in the second quarter, was just really sharp all night long. … The best thing about it was we came out in the second half, then we took a double-digit lead and we built it. That hadn't been the case all year long, we've had a tendency to give up leads."

Though not many might have expected the Timberwolves, who finished the regular season 10-18, to advance past regionals, Long thought their schedule got them ready for the difficult postseason.

"We've played a heavyweight schedule all year long. We've played five or six 3A schools," he said. "I think our strength of schedule prepped us very well for the postseason. We don't worry so much about our regular season schedule. … We're 3-0 in the postseason right now, and we'll take that."