G-SW, Dwight pick up wins to advance in regional play

Gardner-South Wilmington picked up a comfortable 66-46 win over Bridgeview Universal on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional on its home floor.

Walker Eutsey led the Panthers with 14 points, Nathan Wozniak added 11 and Junior Schultz and Mike Wise chipped in 10 apiece in the win.

They will face Ottawa Marquette after its 67-33 win over Streator Woodland in the regional semis today.

<strong>Class 2A Spring Valley Hall Regional</strong>

<strong>Dwight 53, St. Bede 50</strong>

After a quick start that led to a 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, Dwight survived a comeback push to take home a win over St. Bede.

Justin Fox led the way for the Trojans with 23 points, and Blake Graham added 19 in the win.

Dwight will face off with the winner of today's game between Putnam County and Spring Valley Hall in the regional title game on Friday.

<strong>Regular season</strong>

<strong>Andrew 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49 (2OT)</strong>

The Boilermakers held on for an extended run into overtime, but ultimately fell in the second bonus period.

J Thomas led BBCHS with 14 points in the loss. The Boilers are 12-12 overall this season.

<strong>Herscher 48, Sandwich 45</strong>

The Tigers picked up a nice win over Sandwich with a bounce-back fourth quarter.

Tyler Jarnagin led the way with 19 points in the win, and Tyler Stuart added 13.

Herscher is 16-11 overall on the season.

<strong>Manteno 70, Shepard 69</strong>

The Panthers survived a 30-point fourth quarter from Shepard to edge out a narrow win.

Eric DeRossett led all scorers with 21 points, Harry Crawford added 16 and Skyler Schulties pitched in 15 points in the victory.