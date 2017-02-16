Peachy Keane

After his first wrestling tournament, a five-year-old Pauley Keane was content with his fourth-place medal, despite losing every match.

"I showed the medal to everybody in the stands," the Bishop McNamara freshman recalled with a laugh. "I was so happy even though I got fourth out of four."

Ten years later, Keane's expectations are much higher. Illinois Matmen has ranked him second in the state at 106 pounds in Class 1A. But to Keane, that rank doesn't matter.

"The state ranking isn't important," he said. "The only thing that matters is where you end up on the podium at the end of the season. I want to win it all."

Winning is all too familiar to Keane, who has won seven state titles in various leagues during the past eight years.

While wrestling for Peotone Junior High School, he was the first and only person in the Illinois Elementary School Association's history to win four straight state titles. He also won three state titles through the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation and one national title through USA Wrestling National.

All those titles have resulted from a longtime commitment to the sport. Keane recalled wrestling six days per week as a child. His father, John, who qualified for state while wrestling at Carl Sandburg High School in the '70s, inspired him to wrestle.

"From the second Pauley was born, he was going to be a state champion," John Keane said. "Wrestling is his way of life. When he wins a match, he walks off like it's another day at the office, even when he won state titles. That's just his demeanor."

Keane's first high school season has been somewhat humbling with stiffer competition. He took second at the renown Dvorak Tournament, losing 6-0 to Eric Barnett, of Hortonville, Wis., who is ranked 12th in the nation by InterMat.

A few weeks later, he lost 3-0 to Ezra Elliott, the state's top-ranked 106-pounder in Class 1A, who has been declared ineligible for state, giving Keane the top seed.

Combine that experience with Keane's work ethic and Bishop McNamara coach Jake Kimberlin thinks his 106-pounder has a shot at winning his fifth consecutive state title.

"Pauley is constantly working and working and working," Kimberlin said. "He's a blue-collar wrestler. Though he's not physically superior to a lot of the guys he wrestles, his work ethic pays off in a match. If he wrestles at his best, he can be on top of the podium."

Off the mat, Keane follows politics and enjoys studying philosophy. His mother, Kathleen, believes he will make a good politician one day, but Keane's focus right now is riding his wrestling career into college.

"I don't want my biggest accomplishment to be in wrestling," he said. "The sport will help me by everything it has taught me as an individual and teammate. It teaches you discipline and responsibility. The more you put into it, the better you will be. That's how life works."