Girls basketball: Watseka's regional title hopes fall short against Oakwood

OAKWOOD — Deep postseason runs can be about getting hot at the right time.

Unfortunately for Watseka, it ran into a buzz saw in host Oakwood on Thursday.

The third-seeded Comets forced 21 turnovers and cruised to a 55-39 victory over second-seeded Watseka in the Class 2A Oakwood Regional championship.

What was the game plan for the lower-seeded Comets?

"We knew No. 5 [Summer Cramer] and 23 [Kate Norder] were shooters," Oakwood coach Jeff Ford said. "We respected their outside shooting, and so we knew we were going to have to get out on them."

Ford continued raving about Cramer, who grinded for a game-high 17 points for Watseka.

"We knew we'd have to contain No. 5," he said. "That was the big thing for me. I knew she was the nucleus of that team creating opportunities for others. I told our girls we just have to keep her in trouble."

Oakwood trailed after a quarter but its effort on the defensive end helped the Comets take over the game, allowing Watseka just seven points in the second quarter. Oakwood took a four-point lead into halftime and never trailed again.

Ford credited his star 6-foot-1 freshman Katelyn Young, whose size disrupted Kennedy Bauer, allowing her zero field goals inside the 3-point line.

"She's developing. When we first started, we were going to put her in the post but colleges are telling her she's going to be a wing. We're trying to mix the wing and post play," Ford said. "At this level she has powerful post moves. Now she's timing her blocks so much better and the other girls have confidence knowing if they get beat she's there to help inside."

<strong>Disastrous Third Quarter</strong>

Oakwood only led by four heading to the third but stepped on Watseka's neck right away by scoring the first eight points of the quarter.

Watseka didn't score for nearly five minutes before Bauer hit a free throw, putting a halt to the run.

Oakwood was excellent defensively, but Watseka was uncharacteristically horrid, shooting 0 for 15 in the third quarter while scoring only four points.

The cold streak buried the Warriors, who were down 17 heading into the fourth.

"You're going to have stretches where you don't make shots. We had a big stretch," Watseka coach Barry Bauer said. "I thought they hit some outside shots. They got hot a little bit on the perimeter. I thought we did a decent job on Young."

<strong>Bright Future</strong>

Watseka has four returning starters including Cramer and Kennedy Bauer, who both took leaps forward with outstanding seasons.

Junior Kate Norder and sophomore Magan Harris will help run the backcourt for Watseka while junior Emily Bunting and sophomore Mallory Drake give Barry Bauer size heading into next season.

But, as excited as Barry Bauer is for next season, there's no participation trophies in the postseason.

"They got a little taste of it, but a regional championship was the goal," Barry Bauer said. "We didn't get that. Hopefully, that inspires us a little bit."