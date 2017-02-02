Wilkey drops 25 on Momence

Momence fell to Reed-Custer 59-27 in its final regular season game at home.

It was a dominant win for the Comets, who outscored Momence 26-2 in the third quarter en route to the victory.

Reed-Custer rode Kenna Wilkey's hot hand to victory as the senior racked up 25 points. Val Guzman also sank 10 points for the Comets (15-13).

Momence's Matti Lanie led Momence (6-20) on the offensive side of things with 10 points.

<strong>Salt Fork 42, Milford 36</strong>

Milford dropped its fourth straight game to Salt Fork in a make-up game that was previously scheduled on December 19.

Emily Duis was one point shy of a double-double for the Bearcats (7-16), putting up nine points and leading the team with 12 boards. Alaina Portwood picked up 11 points and four rebounds of her own, but it wasn't enough to catch Salt Fork, which outscored Milford 9-4 in the third quarter and held on for the win.

<strong>Central 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 39</strong>

Despite a massive comeback effort by the Panthers in the third quarter, where they outscored Central 17-7, the Comets were able to stave off Gardner-South Wilmington.

Sydney Beherns led the offense for Central (19-8) in their fourth consecutive win, finishing with 16 points while Emery Podowicz earned 13 of her own for the Comets.

The Panthers (20-7) were led by Jenni Price's 15 points and Kaitlynn Kavanaugh's nine points and 10 rebounds in their final game of the regular season.