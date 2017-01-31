Girls basketball roundup: Boilermakers clinch SouthWest title

Bradley-Bourbonnais added another notch to its belt Tuesday with a 67-46 win over Lincoln-Way West that sealed up a SouthWest Suburban Conference title.

Kennedy Weigt drained four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Boilers to the clinching win and Vinisha Sherrod was right behind her with 19. Mikayla Brandon also had a nice night with 15 points.

The win pushes the team's conference record to 7-0 and, despite having two conference games remaining, it puts its record out of reach. The Boilers' regular season record is now 23-2.

<strong>Trinity 42, Cornerstone Christian 23</strong>

After a first-round bye, No. 1 seeded Trinity hammered Cornerstone Christian in its Illinois Christian Conference Tournament second-round matchup.

Jasmyne Stewart led the Eagles with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win and Jessie Gowler chipped in 10 points.

Trinity is 19-3 overall this season.

<strong>Momence 45, Grant Park 33</strong>

Mattie Lanie went ballistic for Momence and piled up 26 points and seven steals in her team's commanding win over the Dragons.

Megan Lanie added 11 points and Brooke Kelly snared 11 rebounds in the Momence (6-19) win.

Caitlin Sellers led Grant Park (7-12) with 11 points and Sierra Simms scored 10.

<strong>Cissna Park 59, Judah Christian 34</strong>

The Timberwolves came out hot and put up 15 points in each of the first two quarters while holding Judah to just 10 in the half.

Sloan Boyce led Cissna Park (17-8) with 12 points and eight rebounds in the win.

<strong>Peotone 66, Iroquois West 51</strong>

After trailing 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Blue Devils righted the ship and came back to take down a Raiders team that was without it's leading scorer, Grace Schroeder.

Peotone narrowed the lead to three points at halftime and then exploded in the third, outscoring Iroquois West 23-5 in the frame.

Cameron Hunter and Isabelle Kurowski scored 20 points apiece in the win and Elizabeth Coffey added 15. Peotone is 15-12 overall this season.

Despite the disappointing loss, Meara Tilstra had an enormous game in Schroeder's absence. She racked up a whopping 32 points and 11 rebounds as the Raiders dropped to 21-5.

<strong>Dwight 50, Wilmington 22</strong>

Fresh off her commitment to play at North Central College in the fall, Rachel Dawson led the Trojans with 17 points in a win over the Wildcats.

The win improves Dwight to 12-10 overall this season.