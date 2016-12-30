Boys basketball: Andrew wins large-school KHT title

Andrew jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead Friday at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament and held on to defeat Lake View 53-40 for its first large-school championship since 2011.

Joey Krutilla led the Thunderbolts to the title with 18 points and seven rebounds. Evan Yerkes contributed 12 points, and Mike DeHaan registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Ronald Sanders scored 14 points for Lake View in the losing effort.

<strong>Vocational 61, Shepard 31</strong>

Vocational made quick work of the Astros in the large-school third-place game.

The Cavaliers built a 31-11 advantage by halftime and had no trouble closing things out. Yah Bentzedek led the way with 13 points. Jacquan Binion chipped in with 10 points, while Marzell Tiffith and Caleb Donaldson each had 10 points.

Chris Harrison topped Shepard, which shot 9 of 45 from the field, with eight points.