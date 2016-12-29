At a Glance: Dec. 29, 2016

<strong>Bison project talk</strong>

Kelly Gutknecht, bison range specialist at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, will discuss "The Whos, Whats, Wheres and Whys of the Midewin Bison Herd" at a public program at a Midewin Welcome Center program at 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

The bison were brought in from native herds in South Dakota in October 2015 to launch a 20-year experiment in the belief that their grazing patterns will help create a more diverse prairie ecosystem to benefit prairie plants, birds and other wildlife.

"The long-term goal, which will take decades, is to hopefully one day be able to show people what the Illinois prairies might have looked like hundreds and thousands of years ago," according to the meeting announcement.

Gutknecht will provide an update on the progress of using the herd as a restoration tool.

Advance registration is required to guarantee a seat. Call 815-423-6370 or email midewin_rsvp@fs.fed.us. Please leave contact information to be informed of cancellation or change of schedule.

<strong>Kankakee gun shows</strong>

The next Kankakee Gun Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, on U.S. Route 45-52 south of Kankakee.

Admission is $5.

For more information, call Ross Cloe at 815-263-2810 or email thecloegroupllc@gmail.com.

Other 2017 Cloe Group shows at the fairgrounds will be held March 4-5, April 22-23, June 10-11, Sept. 23-24, Nov. 11-12 and Dec. 9-10.

<strong>Willowhaven kids programs</strong>

A "hibernation explanation" program for children ages 3 to 7 will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Bourbonnais Township Park District's Willowhaven Nature Center, at 1451 N. 4000E Road (Skyline Road), east of Kankakee.

The program will help preschoolers discover how animals sleep over the winter months and how they survive. Each child will get a keepsake animal to take home. Cost is $6 for district residents, $7 for others.

Other upcoming Willowhaven programs for ages 4-10 include "Crystal Snowflakes" at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 and "Animal Trackers Snow Tracking" at 11 a.m the same day, including making tracks in the snow and plaster casts to take home. Price also is $6 for residents, $7 for others.

Children dropped off must be signed in and out by a parent or guardian.

<strong>Smithsonian Water Ways</strong>

The Smithsonian Institution's traveling exhibition "Water Ways," examining the significance of water in human experience, will be at the Four River Environmental Education Center at Channahon from Jan. 28 through March 1, hosted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Viewing hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. On Feb. 16, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit is made possible by the Smithsonian Institution's Museum on Main Street program and Illinois Humanities.

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center is located at 25055 W. Walnut Lane, off of Blackberry Lane south of Bridge Street, in Channahon.

<strong>Will County permits</strong>

Picnic shelter and campground permits for the Forest Preserve District of Will County will go on sale Jan. 3 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sales will be at the district's four visitor centers — Monee Reservoir (which will be closed from Jan. 15 through Feb. 28), Plum Creek Nature Center north of Beecher, Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet and Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

The district has more than 30 picnic shelters, with rental fees beginning at $60 for county residents. Permits are required for shelter use by groups of 25 or more.

Tent camping is allowed at Forked Creek Preserve — Ballou Road Access in Wesley Township; Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township; Hammel Woods — DuPage River Access in Shorewood; McKinley Woods — Frederick's Grove in Channahon; and Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen.

Campsite rental fees begin at $7.50 per night for Will County resident group camping. Family and group camping permits can be purchased over the phone with a credit card or in person at one of the Forest Preserve visitor centers.

Learn more about camping permits by visiting ReconnectWithNature.org/recreation/camping.