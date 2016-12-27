Boys basketball: St. Anne stretches winning streak to 8 games

St. Anne kept up its winning ways Tuesday in the opening round of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Markus Pickens scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to pace the Cardinals to an easy 62-32 victory over Central.

St. Anne improved to 8-1 overall with it's only loss coming in the season opener to Illiana Christian, who the Cardinals could potentially face before the tournament concludes Friday.

"Our kids would like another crack at Illiana," St. Anne coach Rick Schoon said. "But we have to play well this week so our focus was Central and thought the kids played well."

St. Anne struggled early against the Central zone before Pickens took over in the paint. The senior scored nine of his points in the opening quarter to help erase an early deficit and help the Cardinals build an 18-10 lead after eight minutes.

The Comets really began feeling the pressure in the second quarter. St. Anne's rugged man-to-man defense was stifling and its run-at-every-opportunity attitude turned the game into a rout.

The Cardinals began the period with a 12-0 scoring spree and never looked back. By halftime, St. Anne led 42-16.

Pickens had plenty of help as Jalmen Sullivan added 17 points and eight rebounds. In all, six other Cardinals had at least a bucket.

To its credit, Central did not quit after intermission. The Comets played much better in the second half, albeit only able to trade baskets and not cut into the deficit.

Ben Robinson scored 15 points that included a pair of treys to pace the Comets.

"Central played hard and made us play defense," Schoon said. "They are a young team and will be a good team in the future, maybe by the end of the season."