At a Glance: Dec. 8, 2016

<strong>Gun show this weekend</strong>

The Kankakee Gun Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, on U.S. Route 45-52 south of Kankakee.

Admission is $5. For more information, call Ross Cloe at 815-263-2810 or email thecloegroupllc@gmail.com.

<strong>Monee bird hike</strong>

A morning bird hike will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Monee Reservoir for participants ages 18 and older. Preregistration is required by calling 708-534-8499.

Besides resident species, the reservoir area attracts many migrant birds.

<strong>Goodenow workday</strong>

A volunteer workday for the Forest Preserve District of Will County will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, on Goodenow Road, east of Illinois Route 1, about 6 miles north of Beecher.

Workdays provide the opportunity to contribute to the community, support local natural areas, meet fellow nature lovers and get fresh air and exercise.

Registration is required to ensure there is enough equipment of all volunteers. Call 815-722-7364 or email rgauchat@fpdwc.org.

<strong>Indian Caves workday</strong>

The Bourbonnais Park District will conduct another work day in Perry Farm's Indian Caves area at Bradley from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 17.

The plan is to continue removing and burning invasive honeysuckle from the Bourbonnais Geologic Area Nature Preserve.

"I particularly like that project because the adjacent park gets a lot of people passing by and asking questions," said organizer Trevor Edmonson. It's a great site to introduce restoration to local park visitors, he added. Meet by the Exploration Station parking area at Perry Farm.

<strong>Will County raffle</strong>

The Will County Farm Bureau Foundation is conducting a raffle with the prize of a CZ-USA Redhead 12-gauge over-and-under shotgun to raise money for the organization's 2017 scholarship program. Chances are $10 each, six for $50 or 13 for $100 and can be purchased at the Farm Bureau office at 100 Manhattan Road, Joliet. The drawing will be held at the Farm Bureau annual meeting on Jan. 28.

<strong>Outdoorsman Show</strong>

The 2017 St. Anne Outdoorsman Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at St. Anne Community High School, with proceeds to benefit the high school boys basketball team.

The show will be held in the gymnasium of the school, on the south side of St. Anne. The entry fee will be $2. Food will be available for purchase. Last year's show featured 17 outdoors-related exhibitors.

Vendors still are being sought and should contact Richard Schoon at 815-214-8167 or 815-427-8113; Julie Schoon at 815-953-4011; or Chris Sutherland at 815-592-4667. Booths will be available for $25, with additional fees to rent tables or for electric service.

<strong>Big Buck contest</strong>

The St. Anne Outdoorsman Show on Jan. 7 will include a big buck contest, with a $10 fee to enter trophy heads or racks that will need to be measured, or $5 if measured previously. Antlers do not have to be mounted to be measured.

Deer heads and antlers will be accepted from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 and 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 7.

First place will entitle the winner to 50 percent off deer processing at Papineau Meat Locker.

<strong>Sands workday</strong>

The Friends of the Sands group will host a seed cleaning and stratifying workday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Nature Conservancy's Kankakee Sands Seed Barn at 417 W CR 600N, Lake Village, Ind.

Volunteers will help set aside native plant seeds for growing out for the public next spring and will learn about how you can cold moist stratify native plant seeds for better germination in the spring. RSVPs appreciated by calling 219-866-1706 or emailing anyberg@tnc.org.

<strong>Nature Play Day</strong>

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer a nature play day from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for children ages 3 to 5, accompanied by an adult.

Activities can include hiking, arts and crafts, storytelling, dancing and other children's activities.

Registration is required by calling 708-946-2216 by Friday.