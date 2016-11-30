Women's basketball: ONU demolishes Calumet College with 54 points in 1st quarter

Olivet Nazarene University used a 54-point opening quarter Wednesday to make quick work of winless Calumet College of St. Joseph in a 122-53 victory.

The Tigers led 54-6 after the first frame. They finished the contest shooting 61.5 percent from the field and forced their visitors into 37 turnovers.

Lauren Rouse led the way with 16 points and was one of six players to reach double digits for ONU. Kayla Ross and Maggie Schmidt added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Ashley Freeman and Capriana Christian each had 12 points, and Jess Learned contributed 10 more.

The win ended ONU's losing streak at two games and improved the Tigers record to 6-3.