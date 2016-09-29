Golf roundup: Coal City captures Dwight Invitational

Coal City claimed the team title Thursday at the Dwight Invitational, which was contested as a two-man scramble at Dwight Country Club.

The Coalers finished first out of 12 teams with a team score of 225. Collin Erickson and Matt Misewicz turned in a 68 for the day's best round to lead the Coalers.

Thomas Rodriguez and Lee Merigold combined to shoot 76 for Peotone's top score as the Blue Devils shot 234 to finish second.

Lisle shot 239 to come in third, while Dwight finished one shot behind for fourth place. Connor Hays and Brandon Marks carded a 72 to lead the Trojans.

Wilmington's 249 was good enough for fifth place with Richie Mroz and Dillon Tjelle shooting 81 for the team's best round. Mason Schneider and Hunter Schneider's 80 helped Grant Park (251) to sixth place.

Beecher (255) came in seventh behind a 79 from Austin Burgess and Jarod Stolzenbach.

<strong>Chicago Catholic League Tournament</strong>

Bishop McNamara finished 12th out of 15 teams at Cog Hill No. 3, but the Fightin' Irish did turn in their best team score of the season with a 362.

Dominik Koziol and Keegan Adamson each shot 87 to lead McNamara. The Irish's scoring was rounded out by Jared Born (98), Ben Demack (100) and Michael Lanie (105).

<strong>Watseka 177, GCMS 183</strong>

Nathan Schroeder posted a 2-over 38 to help the Warriors take down GCMS at Railside Golf Club.

Joe Hebert followed with a 45. Daison Harris and Cam Barragree shot 46 and 48, respectively, to round out Watseka's scoring.

<strong>Girls</strong>

<strong>Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament</strong>

Miranda Rohder's 41 and Kaylee Suprenant's 48 led Bishop McNamara at the rain-shortened event held at Green Gardens Golf Club.

Maia Yrene also shot a 51 for the Fightin' Irish.

<strong>GCMS 224, Watseka 225</strong>

The Warriors came up one stroke short against GCMS at Railside Golf Club.

Madi Hebert and Summer Cramer each carded 50s to tie for medalist honors with GCMS' Shannon Spangler.

Emma Germann shot 56 for Watseka.