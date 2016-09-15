High school volleyball: Boilermakers soar to All-City title

Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Kary Dowling admitted she might have underestimated junior Autumn Clarke to begin the season.

After Clarke skied through the air all match leading to a dominant, eight-kill performance she won't be underestimated anymore.

Clarke and the Boilermakers cruised to the All-City title with a 25-18, 25-15 victory over rival Bishop McNamara on Wednesday.

"Autumn was outstanding full court tonight," Dowling said. "She was aggressive at the net. She's determined to tell me she belongs on the court the whole time. We have some height with the sophomore kids, but she's determined to prove she belongs out there. She did exactly that tonight."

Clarke was humble about her quality performance against a good McNamara squad.

"It feels pretty good [to win the All-City title]," Clarke said. "We put a lot of hard work into it. We've been training for this day since we were freshmen. These are the moments we've been training for."

It took half a set for the Boilermakers to get used to a raucous home crowd. The Fightin' Irish were within a point at 11-10 when BBCHS senior Emily Richmond rattled off four service points, two of which came on Liz Schreiner kills. The Boilermakers never trailed after that point in the game.

"This atmosphere is tough to play in," Dowling said. "We have some young kids and once they got in there and settled down I felt like we ran our offense a little bit better. At the beginning, we were hitting but hitting lots of high balls. We needed to change it up a bit and I thought our defense picked up as the match went along."

Richmond's experience helped settle the team down. She finished with a quality all-around performance compiling 10 assists and seven digs.

"She [Richmond] did amazing," junior hitter Rylee Mann said. "She got to almost every ball to set it. She didn't let anyone step in her way and take it from her."

<strong>Secret Weapon</strong>

The Boilermakers led 21-15 in the second set and brought in Madi Comer, who has become a bit of a serving specialist for Dowling.

Comer served the final four points of the match, three of which were aces. Her serving ability is an excellent weapon for Dowling to call on in a pinch.

"[Comer] and [Kayla Estes] both have a great serve," Dowling said. "A role is a role and sometimes we need those people to come in and it might be a run of two, three or four points but they both have great float serves and do a great job. We like to keep them in there and active."

<strong>Red Surge</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais had its best crowd of the season for the final All-City match. The floor level row of bleachers was a large sea of red cheering on the home squad.

"This is an atmosphere you'd want to play in for regionals," Dowling said. "If we could get this many fans to our regional games that would be amazing."

Even Richmond, a veteran in these types of matches, admitted the nerves got to her early.

"I was really nervous about the crowd and the people watching but they really supported us and did it with good sportsmanship," Richmond said.